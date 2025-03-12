Creative juices flow at Hunt Library for young artists’ workshop

Canaan Art Space collaborated with Hunt Library for

Patrick L. Sullivan
classes

Creative juices flow at Hunt Library for young artists’ workshop

FALLS VILLAGE — Young artists descended on the David M. Hunt Library Saturday morning, March 8, for an art-making workshop inspired by the work of Eric Carle.

Running the show was Breetel Graves of Canaan Art Space, a mobile children’s art education organization out of North Canaan.

Graves said the group just got started in January.

The materials were ready for the young artists. They included a lot of paper — paper to serve as a canvas, paper cut-outs in the shapes of animals and pre-painted paper in bold colors. Plus glue, scissors and books by Carle for reference.

The Sher brothers, Eli and Noah, were the first to arrive for the session that started at 10:30 a.m., because their mother Meg Sher is the Hunt Library’s librarian.

Both boys picked a bird shape to work with.

More children and parents trickled in, and by 11 a.m. the place was buzzing as a dozen children busied themselves as Graves moved around, offering a suggestion here, cleaning up a bit of errant glue there.

Graves said the emphasis of the program is not so much the finished product, but getting the youngsters involved in the hands-on, creative process.

Fore more info visit www.canaanartspace.org.

classes

Latest News

Selectmen suspend town clerk’s salary during absence

Selectmen suspend town clerk’s salary during absence

North Canaan Town Hall

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — “If you’re not coming to work, why would you get paid?”

Selectman Craig Whiting asked his fellow selectmen this pointed question during a special meeting of the Board on March 12 discussing Town Clerk Jean Jacquier, who has been absent from work for more than a month. She was not present at the meeting.

Keep ReadingShow less
government

Dan Howe’s time machine

Dan Howe’s time machine
Dan Howe at the Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
Natalia Zukerman

“Every picture begins with just a collection of good shapes,” said painter and illustrator Dan Howe, standing amid his paintings and drawings at the Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The exhibit, which opened on Friday, March 7, and runs through April 10, spans decades and influences, from magazine illustration to portrait commissions to imagined worlds pulled from childhood nostalgia. The works — some luminous and grand, others intimate and quiet — show an artist whose technique is steeped in history, but whose sensibility is wholly his own.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, and trained at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, Howe’s artistic foundation was built on rigorous, old-school principles. “Back then, art school was like boot camp,” he recalled. “You took figure drawing five days a week, three hours a day. They tried to weed people out, but it was good training.” That discipline led him to study under Tom Lovell, a renowned illustrator from the golden age of magazine art. “Lovell always said, ‘No amount of detail can save a picture that’s commonplace in design.’”

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Reading between the lines with Jon Kopita

Reading between the lines with Jon Kopita

Jon Kopita reading between the lines at the David M. Hunt Library.

Natalia Zukerman

Jon Kopita’s work, with its repetitive, meticulous hand-lettering, is an exercise in obsession. Through repetition, words become something else entirely — more texture than text. Meaning at once fades and expands as lines, written over and over, become a meditation, a form of control that somehow liberates.

“I’m a rule follower, so I like rules, but I also like breaking them,” said Kopita, as we walked through his current exhibit, on view at the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village until March 20.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit