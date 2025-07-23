Audrey Lillian Watson

Audrey Lillian Watson

MILLERTON— With heavy hearts but grateful spirits, we celebrate the extraordinary life of Audrey Lillian Watson, who passed away on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at the age of 72. A force of energy, laughter, and love, Audrey lit up every room entered and left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Born in Newfoundland, Canada, Audrey had a zest for life that was impossible to ignore. Whether dancing and singing in random outbursts, telling stories that made you laugh until you cried, or offering a helping hand to anyone in need, Audrey lived with unmatched passion and kindness.

She was never afraid to live boldly — playing bingo, spontaneous trips with her husband, and embracing every moment with joy. Audrey was the person who turned ordinary days into adventures and made everyone feel like family.

A devoted Wife, Mother, and Nanny. Audrey gave love freely and fiercely. Her legacy lives on in the many lives touched, the laughter shared, and the countless memories made along the way.

Audrey is survived by her husband, Ronald Watson, Rene and Rob Haskell, Jody Watson, Reneisha and Jonathan Vielman, Robert Haskell, Richard Johnson, Tatyana and Sam Watson, Christian Haskell, William and Noell Haskell, Kenya and Miguel Castillo, Daja and Mike Vecchio, Shan and Josh Thompson and all her great grands that she showered with endless love, her siblings, nieces, nephews and a community of friends who became family.

We will remember Audrey’s vibrant spirit, generous heart, and the sparkle that never faded. While our hearts are broken, we find peace in knowing that Audrey truly lived fully, fearlessly and with boundless love.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Bible Chapel, 222 Silver Mountain Road, Millerton, NY. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. In honor of Audrey Lillian Watson, please come as you are, wear bright colors and bring a memory to share. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, #2110, New York, NY 10122, a cause close to Audrey’s heart.To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

Latest News

Classifieds - July 24, 2025

Classifieds - July 24, 2025

Automobiles For Sale

2004 Lexus ES 330 Sedan: Runs but needs some work. 176K miles. $2000. Call 860-435-0905 Leave message.
Services Offered
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Pets

LABRADOR ORPHAN wanted: as companion for RESCUE MIX (5 years). Sharon. 407-620-7777.


Keep ReadingShow less

Smiles, bright lights shine at Canaan Summer Nights

Smiles, bright lights shine at Canaan Summer Nights

Guests of the carnival at Bunny McGuire Park had a wide variety of rides to choose from, including a classic merry-go-round.

Photo by Simon Markow

NORTH CANAAN — Four days of festivities concluded Saturday, July 19, with the grand finale of Canaan Summer Nights.

The carnival first arrived at Bunny McGuire Park on Wednesday, kicking off North Canaan Event Committee’s new vision for summer activities in town.

Keep ReadingShow less

Millions in funding awarded to help conservation groups preserve open space

Millions in funding awarded to help conservation groups preserve open space

Supported by a $250,000 LEAP grant in late June, the 5,200-acre acquisition of a permanent conservation easement by the Kent-based Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy protects the land surrounding the Colebrook Reservoir, the state’s largest remaining untapped drinking water reservoir.

Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) announced July 15 that the state is awarding $14.3 million in Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition (OSWA) grants to protect 2,270 acres across 22 towns.

The grants, administered to land conservation groups by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), include five properties in the Northwest Connecticut towns of Cornwall, Kent, Salisbury and Sharon, encompassing more than 400 acres with awards totaling more than $3 million.

Keep ReadingShow less