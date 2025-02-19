Author talk: 'Inventing the Modern' at Cornwall Library
Provided
book talk

Author talk: 'Inventing the Modern' at Cornwall Library

On Saturday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m., co-authors Ann Temkin and Romy Silver-Kohn will discuss “Inventing the Modern: Untold Stories of the Women Who Shaped The Museum of Modern Art” at the Cornwall Library. This collection of essays highlights the often-overlooked women — founders, patrons, curators, and directors — who played a crucial role in MoMA’s early success.

Temkin, MoMA’s chief curator of painting and sculpture, and Silver-Kohn, a longtime researcher in the field, will explore the museum’s uncertain beginnings and the revolutionary efforts of these women. Their book offers fresh insights into MoMA’s history, shifting focus from its first director, Alfred H. Barr Jr., to the visionaries who laid the foundation for one of the world’s most influential modern art institutions.

Temkin, a familiar presence in Cornwall, previously spoke on Monet’s gardens at the 2024 Books & Blooms event. Silver-Kohn has a home in Sharon

book talk

Latest News

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

Keep ReadingShow less
ljmn media

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason
Nonnewaug's Derek Chung drives past Housatonic's Sam Marcus in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 18.
Photo by Riley Klein

WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs basketball

The Law

The Law
Cartoon by Peter Steiner
cartoons

Norman Reich

Norman Reich

SALISBURY — Norman Reich, 93, passed away on Feb. 10, 2025, at his beloved home on Twin Lakes in Salisbury. He was the loving husband of Beverly Reich for 62 years, and she remained by his side, fiercely guarding his comfort and dignity, until the end.

Born July 25, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, Norman was the son of Elsie and Harry Reich. He was deeply proud of having been Sports Editor of the Tulane University Hullabaloo and having served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy after attending New York University Dental School. He often expressed his gratitude for those who protected our country in battle, and he knew that he was lucky to have seen only angry seas instead of war.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries