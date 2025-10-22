talks

Author urges readers to star in their own story

FALLS VILLAGE — Heather Campbell, author of “Good is Amazing: Stop Overstriving and Celebrate Being Enough!” came to the Hunt Library Thursday, Oct. 9, to explain why striving to be “great” often backfires on the striver.

Campbell chatted with the audience while she took copies of the book out of a suitcase and arranged them on a table.

This proved a successful strategy as she sold a couple of copies before the talk even began.

“Life isn’t linear,” she said when things got started. “We’re conditioned to strive towards greatness.”

But “greatness” is defined by someone or something else. Campbell advised believing that “you are the main character in your life” and defining “greatness” for yourself.

She recalled her time working at ESPN when everyone in management was reading a management book, “Good to Great,” by James Collins.

She said she “froze up” on the title and never got any further.

She asked herself, “What if I don’t want to be great?”

At this point Campbell introduced Blanche, her “imaginary three-packs-a-day critic.”

Campbell said most people have a built-in Blanche, a mechanism that causes self-doubt and second guessing.

“There are always going to be hiccups” in life, she continued. “In those moments you’ll hear from Blanche.”

She said it is important to realize when the inner critic is at work, and to treat the doubts accordingly.

In other words, to know when to tell Blanche to shut up.

“You get to decide” what greatness means, she said.

School spirit on the rise at Housy

School spirit on the rise at Housy

Students dressed in neon lined the soccer field for senior night under the lights on Thursday, Oct. 16. The game against Lakeview was the last in a series of competitions Thursday night in celebration of Homecoming 2025.

Hunter Conklin and Danny Lesch

As homecoming week reaches its end and fall sports finish out the season, an air of school spirit and student participation seems to be on the rise across Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

But what can be attributed to this sudden peak of student interest? That’s largely due to SGA. Also known as the Student Government Association, SGA has dedicated itself to creating events to bring the entire student body together. This year, they decided to change some traditions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Student initiatives shake up Homecoming

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming
The poster promoting the Homecoming dance boasted the event would feature dancing, games and a bonfire. Reactions to the planned move outside were mixed, with some students excited about the changes and others expressing a desire for tradition.
Provided

The weekend of Homecoming at HVRHS was packed with events including rival games under the lights, senior night, and a new take on Homecoming that moves it outside — and it wouldn’t have been possible without the students of Housatonic.

Orchestrating was no easy feat, especially considering much of the work was left up to the students.

Keep ReadingShow less
Housy takes on Halloween

Housy takes on Halloween
Housatonic Valley Regional High School
File photo

As the chilly breeze settles in, Halloween approaches and the community yearns for spooky festivities — HVRHS has answered that calling. An event held annually for the past eight years, the HVRHS haunted house has returned.

The event is organized by the current senior and junior year classes — 2026 and 2027 respectively — and held to raise money that goes toward the junior and senior class’s activities such as senior week, prom, the senior class trip, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
