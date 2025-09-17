talks

Elizabeth Gilbert

Elizabeth Gilbert
Aly Morrissey

Author Elizabeth Gilbert spoke to a sold-out crowd at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie on Sept. 10 during an event presented by Oblong Books, celebrating the release of her new memoir, “All the Way to the River.”

talks

Latest News

Sharon Dennis Rosen

Sharon Dennis Rosen

SHARON — Sharon Dennis Rosen, 83, died on Aug. 8, 2025, in New York City.

Born and raised in Sharon, Connecticut, she grew up on her parents’ farm and attended Sharon Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. She went on to study at Skidmore College before moving to New York City, where she married Dr. Harvey Rosen and together they raised two children.

Keep ReadingShow less

‘Garland Jeffreys: The King of In Between’ at the Moviehouse

‘Garland Jeffreys: The King of In Between’ at the Moviehouse

Claire and Garland Jeffreys in the film “The King of In Between.”

Still from "The King of In between"

There is a scene in “The King of In Between,” a documentary about musician Garland Jeffreys, that shows his name as the answer to a question on the TV show “Jeopardy!”

“This moment was the film in a nutshell,” said Claire Jeffreys, the film’s producer and director, and Garland’s wife of 40 years. “Nobody knows the answer,” she continued. “So, you’re cool enough to be a Jeopardy question, but you’re still obscure enough that not one of the contestants even had a glimmer of the answer.”

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Salisbury Family Services to honor Danielle Mailer at Sept. 27 benefit

Salisbury Family Services to honor Danielle Mailer at Sept. 27 benefit

Danielle Mailer with her 12 foot aluminum mountain lion outside of the Scoville Library.

Peter McEachern

On Saturday, Sept. 27, Salisbury Family Services (SFS) will hold a benefit dinner and barn dance, honoring artist Danielle Mailer. Taking place at Stillwater Farm in Salisbury, this festive fundraiser will feature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and lively barn dancing — all in support of the critical services SFS provides.

Founded in the mid-1930s during the Great Depression, Salisbury Family Services has been a lifeline for residents of Salisbury and the surrounding villages of Amesville, Lakeville, Lime Rock, and Taconic for nearly 90 years. What began as an effort by local women to mend clothes and provide food has evolved into a professional social service agency offering confidential support for housing, food, childcare, medical needs and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
community