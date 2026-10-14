BD marks 65 years of manufacturing in North Canaan

“For 65 years, generations of employees have continued to improve how we manufacture while delivering the quality and precision clinicians count on.”
—Eric Borin, worldwide president of Medication Delivery Solutions at BD
NORTH CANAAN — Since 1961, a familiar manufacturer in town has been quietly producing a medical device that has become indispensable to healthcare around the world.
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) marked the 65th anniversary of its North Canaan manufacturing facility Oct. 6, celebrating generations of local employees, the evolution of the site and its continuing role in producing the company’s widely used BD syringe.
The anniversary celebration also included a $10,000 grant to the Community Health and Wellness Center (CHWC) in North Canaan, bringing BD’s financial support for the Federally Qualified Health Center since 2024 to $90,000.
CHWC CEO Joanne Borduas said the donation will help the organization’s health centers in Torrington, Winsted and North Canaan provide care to residents regardless of insurance status.
“We are deeply grateful for BD’s generous donation of $10,000,” Borduas said. “This contribution will go a long way in helping us to support our patients and local families as we carry out our mission of keeping our community well through providing access to quality health care regardless of insurance status.”
Several state and local lawmakers participated in the celebration, including state Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) and state Sen. Stephen Harding (R-30), who presented BD officials with an official citation from the General Assembly.
“BD has been an important part of northwestern Connecticut for 65 years, providing local jobs while manufacturing a product that supports patient care around the world,” the pair said in a joint statement.
Humble beginnings on Grace Way
The BD Canaan facility, located on Grace Way, opened in 1961 with eight employees working in a 25,000-square-foot building and producing approximately 10 million syringes annually.
Today, more than 500 employees work at the 385,000-square-foot facility, which produces more than 2 billion syringes a year.
More than 50 current BD employees at the Canaan site have worked for the company for at least 25 years, including 10 who have reached 40 years or more of service.
“The BD Syringe was invented here in Canaan as a breakthrough in patient safety and has become an essential part of care around the world, touching 80 patients every second,” said Eric Borin, worldwide president of Medication Delivery Solutions at BD.
“For 65 years, generations of employees have continued to improve how we manufacture while delivering the quality and precision clinicians count on,” Borin said. “This milestone is a testament to their dedication and the difference their work makes for patients every day.”
State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) and state Sen. Stephen Harding (R-30), who represent the Northwest Corner, at BD’s 65th anniversary celebration on Oct. 6. The company was presented with an Official Citation from the Connecticut General AssemblyProvided by BD
More than $34 million invested in North Canaan site
The history of the North Canaan operation is closely tied to the development of the disposable plastic syringe.
The BD syringe was developed at the North Canaan facility as the medical industry moved away from reusable glass syringes. The change helped reduce the risk of disease transmission between patients and eventually made the disposable syringe a standard tool in medical care.
Over the decades, syringes manufactured in North Canaan have been part of major public health efforts, including smallpox eradication, H1N1 vaccination programs and the COVID-19 response.
“Connecticut has a proud history of turning innovation into products that improve people’s lives, and BD’s Canaan facility is a powerful example,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.
BD has invested more than $34 million in the North Canaan facility during the past five years, including three new syringe manufacturing lines and equipment upgrades designed to expand production capacity and modernize operations.
The investment comes as the company continues to emphasize domestic manufacturing and the importance of maintaining a reliable supply of medical products.
The North Canaan-made syringe has also earned recognition closer to home. It was the first product from the Northwest Corner selected for the Connecticut Business & Industry Association’s “Coolest Thing Made in Connecticut” competition.
CBIA representatives, including Chris DiPentima, the organization’s president and CEO, also attended the North Canaan festivities.
BD’s generosity, noted Borduas, “highlights the powerful impact that community-minded partners can make and we are very grateful for their support.”