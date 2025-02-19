Beloved teachers reconnect for Sharon Center School reunion

SHARON — Stories of teachers who left lasting influences on their students abound. But it was the students at Sharon Center School who will forever live in the hearts of former teachers Irv Robbins and Jack Comporesi.

The two, who taught and coached at the school from the 1970s to the 1990s, are planning a reunion to be held Saturday, March 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school.

“I really liked the kids,” said Robbins, who taught social studies, algebra and science to seventh- and eighth-graders. Now living in Cabot, Vermont, Robbins has visited many of them throughout the country, beaming as he describes the successful adults so many of them have become.

Comporesi, lovingly known as “Compo,” taught physical education and coached. His affable personality and sense of humor made him a popular figure throughout the school and the community.

“We were a family,” he said, describing the staff and students at the school.

Because of the memories the teachers hold dear, as well as a desire to bring together as many of those who passed through their classrooms as possible, they decided to hold the reunion.

The two enjoy reminiscing about those days when they both coached school teams. “The players weren’t perfect, but they didn’t have to be,” said Robbins. “One year, 32 girls went out for basketball and they all played. We divided them into two teams. We played everybody and anybody. That made my year.”

Comporesi, who lives in Harwinton, recalled the many trips they took with the students. Claire and Ed Pedersen, owners of the local bus company, gave them a bus to use. Comporesi got his CDL license and off they went to such destinations as the Yale Bowl, UConn, Marist and the then-Civic Center to see games. One trip to Block Island was for an Audubon program.

An excursion that stood out to Comporesi was a camping trip to Port Judith, R.I. “We dug for clams and made clam chowder,” he remembered. “But my spaghetti was terrible. I didn’t boil the water over the fire hot enough. The kids laughed and said even skunks wouldn’t eat it.”

For both men, teaching was much more than just a job. They have kept up with many of the students, still receiving Christmas cards from some. Robbins has made it a point to try to visit those who are sick.

“I probably taught a thousand kids over the years and only sent three to the principal,” he said with a smile.

The two are hoping for a good turnout for the reunion and are encouraging all to spread the word.