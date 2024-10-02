Berkshire beats Kent

KENT — Students from Berkshire School in Sheffield, Massachusetts, traveled to Kent on Wednesday, Sept. 25, for a much anticipated boys soccer game.



Both teams boasted winning records for the 2024 season: Kent with a 3-0-1, and Berkshire with a 4-0. In their four games Berkshire has only allowed two goals. With these notable records, this promised to be a hard fought and critical game for both teams.

From the first whistle, the pace was aggressive and fast with both teams mounting attacks. Berkshire, however, was showing better ball control, and accurate passing, and keeping the ball in Kent’s half of the field. This resulted in them scoring the first goal 20 minutes into the first half, and another 10 minutes later. In the second half Kent continued with full effort with Forward Noah Fitzsimmons often penetrating Bershire’s defense.

Kent’s goalkeeper, Christophe Kent, had his position under constant attack and Berkshire scored again early in the second half.

Berkshire School secured a 3-0 victory over Kent School Sept. 25.