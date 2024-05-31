Blessing of the Bikes

Latest News
Mountaineers compete in state track meet
NEW BRITAIN — Housatonic Valley Regional High School had eight athletes compete in the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S track and field championship May 29.
HVRHS made its mark throughout the long day of competitions at Willow Brook Park. The meet saw several Mountaineers set new personal records (PR) and two podiumed, qualifying for the State Open meet Monday, June 3.
Kyle McCarron set a new PR in the 1600-meter race by finishing in 4:23.5 minutes, enough for third place in Class S. The boys 1600-meter was won by Parker Cook of Old Saybrook High School in 4:22.54 minutes.
McCarron went on to PR in the 3200-meter run. He placed fourth in the final with a time of 9:55.75 minutes. The boys 3200-meter was won by Joseph DeLuise of Oxford High School in 9:33 minutes.
Ava Segalla set a new PR in the 100-meter race at Willow Brook Park.Riley Klein
Ava Segalla participated in three events: high jump, 100-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay.
Segalla placed second in the high jump by clearing 5’2”. Gwenyth Romanzi from Thomaston High School also cleared 5’2”. Neither jumper reached 5’4” and Romanzi won due to less failed attempts on previous heights.
Segalla placed sixth overall in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.77 seconds (PR). The girls 100-meter was won by Emily McKelvey from Lyman Memorial High School in 12.33.
Adelyn Diorio handed off the baton to Ava Segalla in the girls 4x100-meter relay.Riley Klein
The girls 4x100-meter relay team featured Segalla, Mia Dodge, Harper Howe and Adelyn Diorio. They placed sixth in the finals with a time of 52.05 seconds. Cogninchaug High School won the girls 4x100-meter in 50.47 seconds.
Mia Dodge placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.68 seconds. The girls 300-meter hurdles was won by Zoe Eastman-Grossel from Lyme-Old Lyme High School in 46.20 seconds.
Anthony Labbadia broke his own high jump PR twice at states. He cleared 5’10” and 6’0” both for the first time and placed fifth overall at the state meet. The boys high jump was won by Ja’Mari Manson of Bloomfield High School who cleared 6’4”.
Anthony Labbadia after breaking his personal record in high jump not once but twice.Riley Klein
Labbadia went on to run the 400-meter race and finished in 18th at 54.99 seconds. The boys 400-meter was won by Brenan McCabe from Immaculate High School in 48 seconds flat.
The boys 4x400-meter team, consisting of Labbadia, Patrick Money, Kyle McCarron and Silas Tripp, was disqualified for a break line violation. Notre Dame High School (Fairfield) won the boys 4x400-meter in 3:27.49 minutes.
Patrick Money competed in the long jump and placed 11th with a distance of 5.94 meters. The boys long jump was won by Makye Wade from Capital Preparatory Harbor School who leapt 6.73 meters.
Harper Howe and Adelyn Diorio both ran in the 200-meter race. Howe placed 33rd with a time of 28.59 seconds and Diorio placed 48th with a time of 29.33 seconds. The girls 200-meter was won by Kylie Dennis of Holy Cross High School in 25.85 seconds.
Coach Alan Lovejoy was pleased to see his team perform well and set several new personal bests. Lovejoy is due to retire from teaching at HVRHS next month, but he will continue on as the track and field coach next year.
Alan Lovejoy congratulates Anthony Labbadia on setting a new PR.Riley Klein
Rising demand for home elevators
Ray and Eve Pech were in their late 30’s when they built their dream house 40 years ago on the side of a mountain overlooking Ski Sundown.
The modest, 2,000-square-foot, vertically-designed home offered privacy, ample space for their young family, stunning scenery — and stairs galore.
“It’s on three levels because it’s on the side of a hill,” said Ray Pech, a retired lawyer who serves on the Northwestern Connecticut Transit District board of directors. “We fell in love with the tremendous views.”
As for the stairs, he said, “We really didn’t think a lot about it. The thought never occurred to us that the day would come when we wouldn’t be able to go up stairs forever.”
The Pechs are among the growing number of Baby Boomers who aren’t planning to sell because they like their homes and have decided to age in place.
During a 2020 expansion project, they retrofitted their home with an elevator so that in their Golden Years they could safely enjoy all levels of their home, and also make it easier for visiting friends with mobility problems and wheelchair bound relatives to visit without climbing stairs.
“We thought, 'how do we make this house so that we can stay here?' and that was the logical choice, even though we didn’t need it physically yet,” Pech explained. “But I guess it’s there when we need it.”
Elevators are no longer just a luxury. Connecticut is home to 823,529 people aged 60 or older, representing 23% of the state’s population, according to a Healthy Aging Data Report. For many seniors, assisted living is out of reach due to rising costs and health concerns, particularly post-pandemic. Caregiving, too, can be costly for those on limited incomes.
A challenging housing market is discouraging senior homeowners from selling their homes, so many aging Baby Boomers are choosing to stay put. But with age comes the inevitable potential for decline in mobility. Home elevators, and to a lesser degree, stair lifts, are solutions to this growing problem, according to industry experts.
Elevator Service Company, Inc., (ESCO) based in Torrington, currently has licenses to install lifts and elevators in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island, and installs more than 100 residential elevators annually, according to company officials.
“For the Northwest Connecticut area, towns that are most abundant in our installations would be closer to the New York border, as the square footage of private homes are larger and more frequented to owners who live there year around,” said Managing Director Mat Montgomery.
Over the past five years, Montgomery said he has noticed a change in the attitude that elevators are reserved for the wealthy. “Today, the elevator is a mainstay in the design of the home as building outward for most is challenging with limits in land.”
And while the market continues to grow, he said, the manufacturing for the type of equipment offered by ESCO is growing, too, “bringing down costs which allow us to put these units in every type of home, regardless of wealth.”
The cost to install a residential elevator varies according to layout of the home, the number of levels served and the elevator style, said the ESCO official.
“Our customers all have different needs and wants for their elevator, so the price range will vary with equipment and product offerings.” Generally speaking, he said, a two-story home prepped for an elevator shaft requiring two closets stacked on top of each other, “will spend about $45,000 on a new elevator for this shaftway. This is much cheaper than the price of some newer cars, making an elevator a low barrier to entry to having the to move around your home freely and safely for decades.”
That estimate does not include construction costs to house the unit.
Ray Pech said when he and his wife crunched the numbers, their elevator cost them the equivalent of about three years of rent in a “reasonably nice” senior living complex.
“For us it made sense financially” to stay put, said Pech. “We built the house and decided to redesign the house again in 2020, and the elevator was the instigation of it.” They enlarged their living and dining areas to make up for lost space on the third level where the elevator shaft took up one of the bedrooms.
For the Pechs, the idea was to make the elevator look as if it had always been in the house. It appears as an ordinary door off the living room. Ray Pech opened the door, then slid aside a safety gate leading to a well-lit, wood-paneled box elevator with a weight capacity of 1,000 lbs. and ample space for a wheelchair and another adult.
Once inside, he secured the gate, and with a push of a button, the elevator, which operates via a pulley chain, smoothly and quietly ascended to the upper level at a barely noticeable speed of 40 feet per minute.
Beyond function, elevators can also be aesthetically attractive in a home.
“We do need to hang some art in there,” Eve Pech said to her husband as the elevator door opened on its return to the main level.
Music Mountain in Falls Village is set to begin its 95th season on June 2.
The summer will open with a benefit concert and reception featuring pianist Benjamin Hochman and Friends from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Espina Ruiz, the festival promises a season rich with transformative musical experiences.
Oskar Espina Ruiz, who has been Artistic Director of Music Mountain since 2016, brings a wealth of experience and passion to the festival. He divides his time between performing, teaching clarinet at the School of the Arts in North Carolina during the winter and residing at Music Mountain in the summer.
“It’s very convenient,” said Espina Ruiz. “I mean, it’s such a peaceful place.”
Espina Ruiz’s first full season was in 2017 when he took over from Music Mountain’s founder, Jacques Gordon. Gordon was also the concertmaster at the Chicago Symphony from 1921 to 1930 and the founding first violinist of the Gordon String Quartet.
“I had been curating concerts for over ten years at Treetops Chamber Music Society in Stamford, which put me in touch with many groups that play at Music Mountain,” Espina Ruiz recalled. “When the opening came up at Music Mountain, I applied. Despite being a clarinetist, my extensive experience organizing festivals made me a good fit.”
His diverse background allows Espina Ruiz to play many roles as director including performing, teaching, writing grants, organizing and more. “It’s all connected,” he explained.
“I love playing more than anything else, but I also love teaching, and organizing is something I’ve done all my life. So, it kind of comes naturally.”
The 95th season’s theme, “From Struggle to Triumph,” is a testament to the transformative power of music and in particular, music performed live at this venue.
Espina Ruiz noted, “The place itself is quite transformative. It was built to emulate the inside of a violin, and it’s a very beautiful campus. It’s at the top of a mountain so it’s quite an experience just to drive here. Then you come inside this theatre that looks exactly as it did 95 years ago. Many people come in with headaches and problems and leave feeling renewed because they went through this trip that the music brought them through.” He added, “They are ready to take on life as they come out of Music Mountain.”
Opening night on June 2 promises a spectacular start with pianist Benjamin Hochman, violinist Ben Bowman, and cellist Joel Noyes from the Met Opera Orchestra. The trio will perform Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C Minor, Rebecca Clarke’s Piano Trio, and Schubert’s Piano Trio in E Flat Major. The concert will also feature the presentation of Music Mountain’s Lifetime Achievement Award to former board president Ann McKinney and will be followed by a free reception on the Great Lawn.
“I very much wanted to make sure that every program included what we call ‘a discovery piece.’ It’s very contemporary, but it’s also a way we are looking back because Jacques Gordon, the founder, did that from the very beginning; to include music by living composers or lesser-known composers. So, the idea of the discovery piece goes all the way back to the beginning, although back then the living composers might have been Ravel and Turina which are considered classics now,” he laughed.
The festival also includes a robust jazz program.
“Jazz is very interesting,” said Espina Ruiz. “It’s similar to chamber music in that it’s a small group, they are listening to one another and having a conversation very much like in a Beethoven string quartet.”
While Espina Ruiz is not a jazz player, he enjoys improvisation and works with knowledgeable board members to curate the jazz programs. This year, the jazz concerts will continue to delight audiences on Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., while Sunday afternoon chamber music concerts offer a chance to enjoy music outdoors with a picnic on the lawn.
Espina Ruiz shared that intermission is also a big part of the Music Mountain experience. “People come out and talk to friends and enjoy an ice cream or a glass of wine. Others come early or stay afterwards and have a picnic. It’s just wonderful.”
With a capacity of 265, Gordon Hall remains the heart of Music Mountain, providing exceptional acoustics in a historic setting. As Music Mountain looks to the future, ongoing renovations and grant funding aim to restore the historic houses on the campus and revive residential education programs. For now, the Music Mountain continues to nurture both adult and younger musicians, ensuring that the tradition of teaching and performing remains vibrant.
As Oskar Espina Ruiz reflected, “Music sends you on a trip at every concert, and you come out transformed.”