Flu shots available throughout October

LAKEVILLE — Public flue clinics are available this month in the Northwest Corner.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County will provide flu shots on the following dates:

Thursday, Oct. 10

Falls Village Senior Center, 107 Main St., Falls Village, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Lakeville Town Grove, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville, 10 a.m. to noon.

North Canaan Town Hall, 100 Pease St., North Canaan, 2 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield, 10 a.m. to noon.

Friday, Oct. 18

Winsted Senior Center, 80 Holabird Ave., Winsted, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road, Warren, 10 a.m. to noon.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Colebrook Senior Center, 2 School House Road, Colebrook, 9 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Bethlehem Library, 32 Main St., Bethlehem, noon to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Blvd., Kent, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road, Warren, 9 to 11 a.m.

The following insurance providers participate with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County’s flu clinics: Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Medicare Part B, United HealthCare - Medicare only.

Anyone with questions can contact VNHLC on their website, www.vnhlc.org.

Cornwall Park and Recreation is hosting two flu shot clinics at the UCC Parish House, 8 Bolton Hill Road in Cornwall.

Anyone from any towns can come with any insurance Thursday, Oct. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free flu shot. For Cornwall clinic questions, contact Cornwall Park and Recreation at park.recreation@cornwallct.gov

