Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Car collides with porch

On the morning of Oct. 8, a vehicle traveling northbound through a rotary on Route 63 in Goshen drove straight through the center of the rotary, then ran off the roadway through a fence, picnic table, and finally the residential porch of 6 North St. The house received damage to the porch as well as structural damage, while the vehicle sustained disabling front end damage. The vehicle’s operator was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital by Goshen EMS, where her operator’s license was ultimately seized by the hospital. She was given a written warning for failure to maintain proper lane.

Car drives off road

On the evening of Oct. 9, a vehicle traveling west on Route 44 just west of Brook Street in Salisbury veered off the road, striking a wooden post guardrail and utility pole. The vehicle’s lone occupant was transported to Sharon hospital for suspected minor injuries, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The reason for the crash is unclear, and the case is still under investigation.

Driver falls asleep

On the morning of Oct. 12, a vehicle traveling northward on Route 272 in Norfolk veered of the road due to the driver falling asleep. The vehicle struck a utility pole and was towed from the scene, and the driver issued a verbal warning for failing to maintain proper lane. No injuries were reported.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

