August recorded real estate transfers in Goshen

GOSHEN — Goshen’s real estate market in August was lively in part due to six purchases in Woodridge Lake and two lots in the Meadow Crest subdivision. The largest sale this month was $2,450,000 for three adjacent parcels constituting Sunset Meadows Vineyard while the smallest was $12,000 for a campsite at Hemlock Camp Resort. There’s something for everyone in Goshen with homes selling across a wide range of price points. The current median price for a single-family home in Goshen is $640,000, the highest in twenty years with the upward trend following the general market in Connecticut.



Inventory is being snapped up in Goshen with only 19 properties on the market — only 8 of them are single family homes while 10 vacant building lots are listed.

August Transfers

Hyerdale West Drive, lot 87 in Woodridge Lake — 1.11 acres old by Estate of Raymon Shine to Todd Daniel Bell Jr. and Alexis Stauder Bell for $75,000

434 East Hyerdale Road — 4 bedroom/3 bath house sold by John S. and Katheryn A Bryant to Whitney Anne and Joshua I. Morin for $1,600,000.

533, 563 and 599 Old Middle Road — Vineyard, residences and buildings sold by Nancy R. Wadhams to Grape Life LLC for a total of $2,450,000.

58 East Hyerdale Drive, Woodridge Lake — 4 bedroom/4 bathroom waterfront contemporary house on 1.02 acres sold by Lori F. Alpers to Shelley and David Maffucci for $1,800,000.

55 Jakes Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 1.15 acres sold by Mark Dwyer and Makiko Kawaguchi to Nona Footz and Karsten Beutnagel for $559,000.

5 Lakeshore Drive — A single-family waterfront home on Tyler Lake sold by Thomas Bazzolo to Edward J. Townsend and Erin T. Considine for $150,000.

4 Meadowcrest South — A single family ranch on 1.22 acres sold by Henne Development Company LLC to Edward S. Jr. and Frances L. Caco for $104,000.

14 Ives Road — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home at Woodridge Lake sold by Martine and Briana Voss to Gary and Kathleen Vitiello for $689,000.

18 Dresden Circle — 3 bedroom/2 bath home at Woodridge Lake sold by Sherrin Nolfi to Isabelle and Thomas Pollock Jr. for $480,000.

153 Torrington Road — 3 bedroom/1 bath home of 759 square feet sold by Jason and Ashley Grusauskas to Felicia Nyame for $272,500.

52 Sandy Beach Road — 4 bedroom/2 bath home on Tyler Lake sold by Laurie B. Martinek, Ceil S. Kelly, Todd A. Benjamin and Gregg W. Benjamin to Jennifer and Daniel Feeney for $1,095,000.

Campsite Unit #89, Hemlock Camp Resort — A camp site sold by Hemlock Hill Camp Resort Coop Association to Kenneth and Lisa Lesinsky for $12,000.

618 Beach Street — 4 bedroom/2 bath home sold by Deutsche Bank Trust Company to Osamah Palwala for $182,700.

*Town of Goshen real estate sales recorded as sold between August 1, 2024, and August 31, 2024, provided by the Goshen Town Clerk. Property details from Goshen tax cards and CT MLS where available. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.