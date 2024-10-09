State forest throws centennial bash

The UConn Woodsmen team saw a log at People’s State Forest’s 100th birthday party.

Patrick L. Sullivan
BARKHAMSTED — The People’s State Forest in Barkhamsted turned 100 this month, and on Sunday, Oct. 6 Matthies Grove was busy with exhibitions and demonstrations.

Owen Laurenzo of Hickory Hollow Working Steers in Belchertown, Massachusetts maneuvered two oxen in place while his father Chris got a big log up on a sled, ready to be pulled 75 yards or so to a portable sawmill, where a team from the University of Connecticut’s College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources awaited.

Elsewhere Jody Bronson and Vicki Nelson from Great Mountain Forest chatted with visitors. Bronson demonstrated how to make an axe handle.

The UConn Woodsmen did various woodly things with crosscut saws, chain saws and peaveys.

John Ferrantino from the Farmington Valley Trout Unlimited chapter was on hand and ready to talk fly-fishing, and members of the Barkhamsted Historical society were highly informative, especially when asked why it’s called the “People’s” state forest.

The answer: Because while some of the 3,059 acres were donated, much of it was purchased with donations from ordinary citizens, thus the moniker.

