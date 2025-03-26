Checking in on Hawaii’s native bird populations

George E. Wallace spoke of conservation efforts directed at Hawaiian birds on Thursday, March 13.

Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY — Ornithologist George E. Wallace highlighted recent conservation efforts directed at bird species in Hawaii during a presentation at the Scoville Memorial Library in Salisbury Thursday, March 13.

Wallace, recently retired from the American Bird Conservancy, also sounded the alarm about cuts in federal funding for such efforts.

Wallace last spoke at the library Dec. 12, 2024, when he said that North America lost about three billion birds between 1970 and 2019.

This time he was reporting progress in Hawaii.

Wallace said the Hawaiian Islands, for conservation purposes, include not just the bigger, inhabited islands but innumerable smaller ones stretching over 1,500 miles.

He said since the first Polynesians made their way to Hawaii between 1,000 and 1,200 years ago, some 95 of 142 native bird species have gone extinct, half of them after the Polynesian arrival.

Of the remaining 47 species, 33 are considered endangered. He added, “11 of those haven’t been seen in decades” and are likely extinct.

The introduction of non-native mammals and plants are part of the problem. These include ginger, guava, mongoose, feral cats, pigs and sheep.

And if that’s not complicated enough, mosquitoes spread an avian malaria.

Wallace said in addition to funding problems, there is a lack of awareness about the Hawaiian bird situation both on the mainland and in Hawaii.

And because Hawaii is isolated from the lower 48 states, there are no opportunities for cost sharing and cooperation with nearby states.

“Hawaiian birds don’t get a lot of attention.”

Wallace dispelled the gloom somewhat by highlighting some recent conservation programs and their varying degrees of success.

A population of 50 Nihoa millerbirds was established on another island, Laysan, in 2011-12 and not only survived but thrived, with a population of about 300 now.

But Wallace returned to the funding, saying the prospects for continued monitoring are not bright.

The Hawaiian petrel and Newell’s shearwater have also been the focus of conservation efforts, with some success.

But part of the program involved building a 7.8-mile fence to keep out predators.

Wallace said that recent budget cuts meant the only biologist on the staff, who doubled as the maintenance supervisor for the fence, was let go.

Wallace noted that if federal money is not available, the private sector will have to pick up the slack. He was not optimistic about the prospect.

He urged the audience to get involved, perhaps by joining conservation groups such as his erstwhile employer, the American Bird Conservancy.

