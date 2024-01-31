Clark named publisher of The Journal and The News

James Clark

ljmn media

Clark named publisher of The Journal and The News

The Board of Directors of LJMN Media (formerly The Lakeville Journal Foundation) is pleased to announce the appointment of James Clark as Chief Executive Officer and Publisher, succeeding Susan Hassler, who has stepped down from her position.

At the same time, board member Tom Carley has been appointed Chief Operating Officer.

“James Clark is the ideal candidate to step into this important role, having managed a wide variety of administrative and management functions in his many years with this organization, including most recently as Chief Operating Officer,” said Board Chair Noreen Doyle.

Clark began his career at The Lakeville Journal more than 20 years ago, advancing from graphic artist to Composing Manager to Production Coordinator before his appointment to COO in 2021.

Tom Carley

“We are also fortunate that Carley will assume the role of COO. He is a former senior executive with The New York Times and brings a wealth of strategic planning and management experience to the position,” Doyle said. Carley has resigned from the LJMN Media board as part of his appointment.

Last year, Carley worked with the Board and staff on developing the LJMN strategic plan.

“We thank Susan Hassler for her many contributions in our early days as a nonprofit company, including overseeing the adoption of the long-term strategic plan,” Doyle said.

ljmn media

Latest News

E. Jean Carrol

E. Jean Carrol

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Reassessment of Pope Property development needed

We write as a group of concerned citizens regarding the current plans for development of the Pope Property in the heart of Salisbury Village, which is a pastoral, green-field site, bordered by wetlands.

Keep ReadingShow less

Archie B. Deane Jr.

Archie B. Deane Jr.

PINE PLAINS — Archie B. Deane Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2024, at The Meadows at Brookmeade in Rhinebeck. The son of Archie and Pauline (Finkle) Deane, he was born on Aug. 9, 1934, in Sharon, Connecticut.

Archie was a farmer most of his life. He attended Cornell University where he became an artificial inseminator and traveled to many farms throughout Dutchess and Columbia counties. His passion was farming, and he enjoyed 4-H cattle showing, visiting farmers and tractor pulls where he could be seen on his Allis Chalmers WD45.

Keep ReadingShow less

Edna Carolyne McCown

Edna Carolyne McCown

AMENIA — Dr. Edna Carolyne McCown, 76, an eight-year resident of Amenia, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, died peacefully on Jan. 25, 2024, at her home in Amenia. Dr. McCown was a retired program director at the Goethe-Institut in New York City and a freelance translator of German literature throughout her career.

Born Aug. 27, 1947, in Florence, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Ernestine K. (Allen) McCown. She received her doctorate degree from SUNY Stony Brook. On Jan. 16, 2010, in Durham, Connecticut, she married Dr. Nancy F. McKenzie, who survives her at their home in Amenia.

Keep ReadingShow less