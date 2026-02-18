open space

Classy and Naught

Let’s catch up with Melania Trump, who has spent less than 13% of her time in the White House since January 20, 2025. Rather she resides in personal privacy at Mar-a-Lago or in New York. At the White House traditional egg roll in 2025 — that’s coming up soon in 2026 — Melania was present, she is appropriately on Trump’s arm — part of the Presidential outfit — at White House dinners/state events.

Recently Jeff Bezos funded to the tune of $75 million “Melania: Twenty Days to History,” a documentary about Melania readying for the 2025 inauguration. The cast is prominently Melania, voice overs, with a few others silently or minimally on camera (Baron, Trump, her father, her dress designer). The documentary cost $40 million to produce, $35 million to market, for which Melania received $28 million, 70% of the production costs.How do those emolument clauses work?

The East Wing — where, since Eleanor Roosevelt’s reign, First Ladies have done their work — advanced social agendas, been advocates for kids, the elderly, women, minorities, health, education, human rights — is gapingly demolished.

Rosalyn Carter, in 1977, appointed a First Lady Chief of Staff; Rosalyn herself attended Cabinet meetings. From Lady Bird on, the First Lady staffs had been 15 +: using the First Lady’s platform for social issues via speeches, visits, organizing. Melania’s staff dropped to less than a dozen in T101. Now in T202, Melania’s staff is five. With the East Wing demolished there is no First Lady’s office, no place, no space and Be Best, Melania’s anti-cyberbullying initiative commenced in T101, is invisible, silent, oddly tuned with Trump’s online bully persona.

Woodrow Wilson’s stroke in 1919 put his second wife Edith in immense control of the Oval Office — some terming it “The Secret Presidency.” Then with Franklin Roosevelt’s election in 1932, Eleanor Roosevelt commenced her live long impact on the Presidency, the war, the country, rising to U.S. U.N. Delegate 1945 — 1953. Eleanor was prominent nationally and internationally for decades; Truman called her “the First Lady of the world” for her extended, substantial contribution to human rights.

In 1961, John Kennedy brought youth, sterling speech “ask not what your country can do for you, but you can do for your country”, a Russia crisis with Khrushchev and stunning Class to his presidency. Jackie Kennedy with her classy attire, her French (a polyglot fluent in French, Spanish and Italian), her cultural predilection all precipitated on their Paris visit to Kennedy’s “I am the man who accompanied Jacqueline Kennedy to Paris and I have enjoyed it.”

Jackie’s famed pillbox hat, small, centered atop her head, was diametrically opposed to Melania’s “boater” hat worn at the 2025 inauguration. Melania’s selection was seemingly a shield for her eyes, face from the people and, planned or not, a block for a Trump attempted kiss.

In 1962, Jaqueline Kennedy starred in CBS’S A Tour of the White House with Mrs. John F. Kennedy that was highly watched TV with 80 million, earning Jacqueline an honorary Emmy.This video showed the American people the renovated White House state rooms, under Jacqueline’s lead, with authentic, period-accurate furnishings — museum quality. The White House Historical Society, established in 1961, remains, thus far, a private, non-profit to protect, preserve and provide public access to the Executive Mansion.

First Ladies Johnson, Reagan, the Bushes, Clinton, Obama and Biden have all been visibly active using their platforms for social advancement — Clinton becoming an elected Senator, Secretary of State, and Presidential candidate. The East Wing did not make them prominent, influential, or active but it was there, acknowledged White House space. Its vacancy is significant.

The woman, Melania, wore a Zara jacket with huge lettering: “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” on the back for her 2018 trip to visit a Texas detention center for immigrant children. Prominent in her recent in-theatre documentary are Melania’s ever present, ever-a-foot 5-inch stiletto heels -seemingly her personal symbol. Perhaps the elimination of the First Lady is being provoked by more than the demolishment of the East wing.

Kathy Herald-Marlowe lives in Sharon.

open space
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Kathleen Rosier

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Keep ReadingShow less

Carolyn G. McCarthy

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ronald Ray Dirck

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Linda Lyles Goodyear

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

Keep ReadingShow less

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

Keep ReadingShow less

Roberta Katherine Stevens

Roberta Katherine Stevens

CANAAN — Roberta Katherine (Briggs) Stevens, 86, of 99 South Canaan Rd. died Feb. 11, 2026, at Sharon Hospital. Roberta was born on March 7, 1939, in Sharon, daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Penny) Briggs.

Roberta has been a life-long area resident. She studied pediatric nursing at St. Margaret’s in Albany, New York and worked as a pediatric nurse. After leaving nursing Roberta was a cook at the Maplebrook School in Amenia. Her love for children extended to Roberta establishing a daycare out of her own home for many years. She loved collecting and displaying her dolls for the community. She would take her dog on walks to listen to the church bell ringing. Roberta’s greatest joy came as she helped take care of her grandchildren. That opportunity provided Roberta with some of her fondest and most precious memories. Roberta is remembered as a person who always had a story to tell...and a helping hand to lend. Always one to stay active, Roberta became the President of the Resident’s Council of The Geer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.