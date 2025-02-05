open space

Hot or Not? Leveraging MarkZuckerberg’s wisdom

‘Were we let in for our looks? No. Will we be judged on them? Yes,” proclaimed the facemash.com site Mark Zuckerberg created and posted in 2003 by hacking Harvard houses and academic sites. Zuckerberg’s perhaps first fully public display of “masculine energy” was a website that sought viewers to rate photos of Harvard co-eds — rating them hot or not. The site was immediately brought down by Harvard in 2003 but perhaps not downed was Zuckerberg’s own sentiments.

Today in January 2025, post the inauguration of the 47th president who garnered a slight plurality of votes, 1.5% more than his competitor, there are American 2024 headlines/headliners to rate hot or not — leveraging Zuckerberg wisdom.

HOT

In 2024, Americans are, as in any year, riveted to athletic performance. Unquestionably HOT is Shohei Ohtani, LA Dodgers pitcher, now a hitter; Caitlin Clark, WNBA Rookie of the Year leaving the NCAA with the most points scored (3,667); Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs super bowl quarterback, and of course Simone Biles, superlative U.S. gymnast/Olympian. HOT.

In 2024, Taylor Swift soared at award ceremonies as well as set a $2 billion world on-tour record. Madonna amassed 1.6 million attendees — largest ever convened — at a free concert on a Brazilian beach. HOT

Artificial Intelligence is emerging with alacrity. AI, technologic genius, is laced with an abundance of uncertainties: positive extraordinary capabilities along with potential ultra-negative consequences. Too HOT to handle?

In 2024, reduction in violent crimes across the U.S. Lowest unemployment in 50 years. Wages up. A booming, globally envied U.S. economy. Infrastructure projects in many states are fantastically late but finally funded, employing locals. HOT

Jimmy Carter at 100 relinquished a life of decades upon decades of good works — for people around the globe — political progress, disease eradication, hammer-in-hand-houses built, a Nobel prize — justly conferred. Carter & Rosalynn, of true consequence, are beyond self-service — way beyond today’s persons of power. HOT

NOT

Natural disasters including Hurricanes Helene and Beryl and 8.4 million acres of wildfires. Record number of tornadoes. NOT HOT

With 245 million Americans eligible to vote, 89 million didn’t vote in the 2024 election. Seventy-seven million, 31,4% of eligible voters voted for Trump, 75 million 30.6% voted for Harris. Six million who voted for Biden in 2020 did not turn out to vote for Harris in 2024 — not to vote for a woman, not to vote for a Black woman, not to vote for Harris or Trump? Not voting in 2024, 89 million, over 1/3 of Americans with the privilege and responsibility. NOT HOT

Violent felons from the Jan. 6, 2020 Capitol insurrection are pardoned or their sentences commuted by the newly inaugurated President, also a felon. Agents & prosecutors slashed. NOT HOT

According to Zuckerberg, a lot of the corporate world is pretty culturally neutered. He says the workforce is being sucked dry of aggression, “masculine energy.” The CEO of once Facebook, now Meta, mega-wealthy Zuckerberg dominates in a U.S. technology workplace made up of 35% women, 11% in executive positions — masculine energy endangered?

Kathy Herald-Marlowe lives in Sharon.

