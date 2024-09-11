open space

Presidential decorum

The Wall Street Journal editorial board on May 31, 2024, the morning after Donald Trump was convicted of 34 criminal counts, published a rather scathing chide to Joe Biden, the sitting President, regarding Biden’s forward behaviors toward the convicted Trump, regarding the trial, its outcome.

“The issue here is presidential decorum and political judgment. The President has already come close to taunting Mr. Trump for his legal predicament.”

At first read one might surmise this extract as originating in a cynical jest put forth late night by Colbert or Maher. However, the quote is indeed issued by journalists such as Paul Gigot, Peggy Noonan –WSJ editorial luminaries. Seriously, moralistically “Sleepy”/soft Joe was warned by the WSJ editorial board to adhere to presidential decorum, display political judgment, do no taunting of Trump’s legal predicament.

It is infrequent that one encounters presidential decorum used in the vicinity of Donald Trump. Recently decorum was on view at Arlington Cemetery when a verbal and physical altercation resulted as Trump and his staff defied a military ban on filming, using the Cemetery for political campaigning. Acrimonious denials, finger pointing, blame smearing, “Made Up Story” on social media ensued –a common Trump response. Indifference to rules, requests, regulations or restrictions is the norm in Trump world, as is thuggish treatment of women by Trump staffers: Jupiter, Florida, 2016, a battery charge; at Arlington no charges pressed (concern for retaliation), yet a stern military rebuke. Both physical incidents were thunderously dismissed by Trumpers, the women brandished as mental.

Perhaps a TV opportunity emerges for Trump: Decorum as a tantalizing TV series, starring Dennis Quaid, heavily enhanced, or even Donald Trump himself. A myriad of episodes could follow historic storylines, be easily adapted from real events, moments of Trump exhibiting presidential decorum and political judgment - a bit of work will be needed to minimize rally taunting. Such a smash TV hit wouldn’t resurrect award winning screenwriters from The West Wing, Sorkin, O’Donnell, but utilize conservative talents, such as the two creative Stevens - Miller and Bannor. A stream of episodes could easily emerge:

The Country is Going to Hell — Announcement of Presidential Campaign at Trump Tower


He’s No Hero — Comments on John McCain and Gold Star recipients


The Perfect Call — “I’d like you to do us a little favor” call with Zelenskyy


Find 11,780 — Call with Georgia’s AG Raffensperger for 2020 votes


Advancement Tools for Women — How Hillary, Kamala progressed their political careers


Save America Capitol Tour — January 6, 2021


Made Up Story —Trump, Lewandowski, campaign footage at Arlington


Every Right to Interfere — Trump on his 2020 election activities

Coming Trump events will undoubtedly be rich fodder for provocative newly minted episodes should a Decorum series emerge — there are 53 days remaining to election day, 136 days to inauguration, less than a fortnight until NYC sentencing. Trump’s VP running mate, JD Vance is contributing substantially to potential scripting options. Recently at a rally Vance exclaimed to his live audience and Harris, absent, “She can go to hell” – sterling role model decorum, political judgment on display.

With 53 more days, expansive space for the WSJ editorial board to educate us while directing Biden, Harris, and Walz on pristine Presidential – Vice Presidential behavior. Can’t wait.


Kathy Herald-Marlowe lives in Sharon.

