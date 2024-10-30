Rejecting ‘nation in decline’

I reject the notion that America is in well-deserved decline, that she and her citizens are unexceptional. I do not believe America is the problem in the world. I believe America is the solution to the world’s problems. — Rush Limbaugh

I agree with Rush Limbaugh in stark rarity, yet here I quote him in full agreement — rejecting that the U.S. “is in well-deserved decline.” For the U.S., as a nation, there continually shifts — light and dark-social, economic, and political factors that shape the U.S. — the 4th largest nation for geographic size, third by population and most envied for resources and prosperity. Over 249 years, 46 Presidents, a civil war, as well as a stream of heroes and of power-seeking wickeds, this nation has stumbled and risen — experiencing declines tragic while obtaining powerfully humane, innovative achievements. Pride has sustained as a national trait.

Employment, health care, education levels, life expectancy, number of passports are among factors up in the past half century while wealth remains ill spread (the top 1% owns a rising 30% portion), guns and their horrific violence are beyond comparative levels, child and maternal mortality even before death-dealing reproductive state litigations (post Roe v Wade) exceed all other developed nations. Yet core values amid strongly held believes and policies has for centuries prevailed: law with order, truth as the core of justice, civility as the norm of our collaborative democracy, character a distinctive requirement for the Presidency, opportunity for betterment.

The U.S. has been a nation of binding values and tolerated difference. Amid national disasters, Americans show up to rescue, fight ravages, utilize their skills, bear goods and services to aid others in distress. Recently Hurricane Helene brought American life saving aid and support to others. This is America — American. However, the change in our demographics, the readjustment of what perhaps was seen as undisruptive privilege among some has tightened strains of race and gender — intensified a desire for restraints, for restrictive access to liberties.

I quake at Trump’s dark rhetoric, satisfactory to some and massively revolting to others regarding the seismic depletion of the U.S. as a nation, as a population, as positive in any way. On Jan. 20, 2016, Trump’s campaign rhetoric darkened, lies (starting with the size of the inaugural crowd) grew in size, in frequency, in false legality. The 45th President allied with conspiracies, encouraged over throwing the 2020 election as well as raiding of the U.S. Capitol, and ongoingly totes Putin and Kim Ug Uh as admirable best buddies, super leaders. Serious illegalities (taking government security documents) as well as just broken promises such as “The American worker will come first again” followed almost immediately by Trump’s hiring hundreds of foreigners for repairs, reconstruct at Mar-A-Logo and other Trump properties.

As election day steals closer and closer, the dire threats to U.S. freedoms swell: lead GOP and heavy supporters chide Americans for being “dictatorphobic” when dictatorship is posed as the preferred state. The proposed Project 2025 overturns previous legislative and constitutional imperatives placing immense power in the hands of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates who with intent spread wild tales/absurdities about migrants in Springfield Ohio, and beyond. These falsehoods are “required to create needed news,” calmly explains Vance, falsities to bolsters their candidacy: pets devoured, the federal government refusing aid to Hurricane Helene victims, legal immigrants are illegal, legal immigrants must be deported by the millions. The cap on the Trump/Vance splendor: elect Trump and you’ll never have to vote again.

The coming election Nov. 5, is a referendum on the nation — shall it remain a democracy, republic, “one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” or only for some, with power only for one. Will Americans use their vote to preserve the world’s greatest nation? Get out, VOTE, keep America, America.

People came to America and they did not abandon their own cultures, but they assumed new ones, a new one, an American culture rooted in liberty and freedom that they had never enjoyed in their lives prior. They didn’t have to sacrifice who they were. They didn’t have to change or give it up, but they were eager to become Americans.

Rush Limbaugh





Kathy Herald-Marlowe lives in Sharon.