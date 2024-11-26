We the people and our Constitution

For the 47th GOP President to have won the U.S. Presidential election with a popular vote count of just 2.6 million more than his Democratic competitor is eerily reminiscent of his electoral win in 2016 when he lost the popular vote to Clinton by 3 million popular votes. Elections this century have been tight, underscoring a closely divided nation. In 2024, 2016, 2004 and 2000 the popular vote count difference between GOP and Democratic candidates was but 2% or less– within the margin of error. Washington, Monroe, Lincoln, FDR, Nixon, Reagan and Johnson scored uncontested election landslides — garnishing dominate popular (60% +) and electoral votes. Trump’s 49.9 to 48.2 vote win over Harris, 2.6 million votes in a nation of 120 million voters, doth not deem landslide — it’s not a majority, it’s a plurality.

The 2024 Presidential election outcome seems more of a backlash than landslide. Yes the Senate and the House also went Republican wavelessly—both with skinny wins. A win is a win but a landslide is not a 1.5% vote difference — within the margin of error. Policies and directions, leadership voices and preferences come with a four-year term of office regardless of the count. Yet, a skinny win does not justify upheaval, intentional overturn of governmental, 248-years-of foundations/principles.

Reviewing the election results is apt as the incoming administration’s actions are proposed and overturns initiated. At ready to consider are the nominations of Gaetz, Gabbard, Hegseth and Kennedy along with a Trump proposition that the Senate forfeit its Article I constitutional duty, its salient role of providing Advice and Consent:

“[The president] shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States.”

“..the president “shall have Powers, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur.”

These early Trump calls lead to stern questioning of the appropriateness, legality of the incoming President’s interpretation of voters giving him a “mandate” to uproot the Constitution and any laws that block unfettered powers of his executive office. Advice and Consent is a much intended safeguard to our democracy as are all elements of the Constitution. The Legislative Branch is Article 1 of the Constitution — Congress is solely empowered to enact legislation, set laws that the Executive Branch — led by the President — carries out — executes. The U.S. military is specified to protect/guard against external threats, it is not domestic enforcement — the U.S. armed forces are not the President’s personal Generals, Colonels, Master Sergeants, Privates.

U.S. citizens may differ on their opinions about the direction of the country, may be staunchly favorable or unfavorable regarding candidates, may consider themselves better off or not now vs. in 2020. Poignant voter testimonies of preferences for one candidate or the other related to the candidates’ stated beliefs/policies or their behaviors/language/gestures: dark, bereaved of fairness or joyfully aspirational. Vast footage of rallies, rally attendees, men and women on the streets of towns and cities across the continent were showcased on media or online as “the voter.”Yet other than Bannon along with a few other political and media has-beens and a squad of 2025 Project advocates, I don’t recall massive calls for the fall of the Constitution, the limiting of personal liberties, a loud, lavish brouhaha for a king, a dictator is not recalled. No Down with the Constitution buttons, chants, hats, banners or vehicle signage are remembered or on sale, on a t-shirt.

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

The 2024 election is ended, a new administration -not a wholly new government -is beginning. Let’s keep the nation, let’s be vocal, attentive. Here is strength and resolve to Thune, to all in the Congress to keep the nation, keep their jobs, abide to their oaths.

Coda: It is Thanksgiving, commencing at the end of each year a month plus of celebrations, cheer across religions and secular citizens alike. These holidays are family/community rich, chalk full of toasts, decorations, music, large and intimate gatherings. Here aligned in abundance is commonality, lyrics extoll good will to all. On rare occasions raven-like unkindnesses of masked, uniformed harm-wishers clutter neighborhoods – small intrusions of hate – loud yet small. Ignore the ugly, stick with the pleasures of the season, Good will to all, joyful holidays, even just spectacular sales.

Kathy Herald-Marlowe lives in Sharon.