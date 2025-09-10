Community Health & Wellness, Wheeler Health explore potential new network

NORTH CANAAN — In an effort to expand access to health care services in the state’s rural northwestern communities, two federally qualified health centers (FQHC’s) have signed a letter of intent to evaluate combining services into one network.

Community Health & Wellness Center, based in North Canaan, Winsted and Torrington, and Wheeler Health, an FQHC in Bristol, Hartford, New Britain, Plainville and Waterbury, are exploring the partnership to “significantly increase” health care services for residents in Torrington and the Northwest Hills region, according to a joint announcement late last month.

“FQHC’s are experiencing an ever-expanding patient population, increasing the demand on already strained resources, especially in our rural parts of the state,” said Joanne Borduas, who serves as president and CEO of Community Health & Wellness Center.

“Established over 25 years ago, we have been serving as the only comprehensive FQHC in Northwest Connecticut, and today, operating under continued uncertainty of future federal funding supports,partnerships like this one are a smart strategic option that will strengthen our ability to better plan for future sustainability, invest in long-term care solutions and expand services while honoring our commitment to the communities we serve.”

Sabrina Trocchi, president and CEO of Wheeler Health, noted that her organization and CHWC bring a “shared vision of high-quality, accessible and compassionate integrated health care.Wheeler’s proven success in its care model, and more than 55 years of innovation, pairs perfectly with CHWC’s knowledge of their communities and health center services already offered.”

Discussions are underway

By joining forces, leaders of the organizations are looking to expand access to care across a broader service area, deepen service offerings and specialty care and strengthen operational stability.

Management from both organizations are currently meeting to discuss commonalities and dynamics of the potential agreement.

“We agreed to enter a due diligence period which will help us to determine if a merger of our two organizations makes sense,” noted CHWC’s Borduas, who was appointed last November by Gov. Ned Lamont to the 38-member Health Care Cabinet (HCC) as a representative of community health centers across Connecticut.

“This is a commitment, to our combined patients, communities and staff, to be at the forefront of improving health care for all,” said Wheeler CEO Trocchi.

If talks proceed as planned, the creation of a new entity would likely take place next summer, according to Allison Separy, CHWC’s marketing and communications manager.

At this point the two health centers, she said, are in the early stages of evaluating operations, and are still determining what the new network will look like.

Under a merger, “they will continue to operate at each of their respective sites,” but would do so under one entity, said Separy, who noted that there are no plans to relocate staff from either location.

Separy said a merger would enable the FQHC’s to expand their network of service offerings for referral to services that either one of the organizations today, may not have immediate access to or have waitlists in place.

As examples, she said, Wheeler currently offers certain behavioral health services for depression that CHWC does not, such as the FDA-approved nasal spray, Spravato, used for adults with treatment-resistant depression, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or TMS.

“Our patients would now have easier access to these treatments if needed,” said Separy.

An uncommon strategy for Connecticut FQHC’s

Deb Polun, Chief Strategy Officer for the Community Health Center Association of Connecticut (CHC/ACT), which represents 16 FQHC’s in Connecticut, said while she is aware of health center mergers in other states, she does not recall a merger between Federally Qualified Health Centers in Connecticut in recent decades.

“It’s certainly possible that other health centers could consider this in Connecticut. Although we have been successful in achieving a plan for higher Medicaid rates here, there are still many challenges for health centers, including from the federal level.”

A recent survey by the National Association of Community Health Centers found that 85% of FQHC’s are facing financial and operational strain, with many anticipating staff reductions and service cutbacks.

According to the Geiger Gibson Program in Community Health, the financial jeopardy is so severe that a significant portion of the nation’s health centers are at risk of closing or having to reduce their operations.

Healthcare advocates in Connecticut fear current challenges could lead to disruptions in care, especially for underserved communities which rely on FQHC’s for safety-net services, potentially resulting in increased disease severity and higher healthcare costs.

About Community Health & Wellness Center

CHWC is an award-winning 501(C)(3) not-for-profit organization and the only FQHC in the northwest corner of Connecticut providing comprehensive services. CHWC delivers a range of integrated healthcare services including medical, behavioral health, chiropractic, and nutrition, as well as an in-house lab and pharmacy. Serving more than 7,000 patients, CHWC operates health centers in Torrington, Winsted and North Canaan, with school-based health centers in all Torrington schools and three Region One Schools.

About Wheeler Health

Wheeler Health’s integrated approach to primary and behavioral health, education and recovery creates “measurable results, positive outcomes and hopeful tomorrows” for nearly 70,000 individuals across Connecticut annually, according to a statement announcing the signing of a letter of intent with CHWC.

Wheeler offers medical and dental care, behavioral health, addiction treatment, chiropractic care, nutrition services, community services and special education services throughout five locations.

“This is a commitment, to our combined patients, communities and staff, to be at the forefront of improving health care for all,” said Trocchi. “We are committed to transparency as we listen, learn, share and discover the possibilities. Together, we can measurably improve the health of Torrington and the Northwest Hills communities.”