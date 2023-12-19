Through the wardrobe
Aly Morrissey
sharon playhouse

Through the wardrobe

Theater

Last week the Sharon Playhouse presented “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” adapted by Don Quinn. The show followed four newly adopted siblings who are whisked into the fantasy world of Narnia when they walk through a wardrobe in their new home. The play opened Wednesday, Dec. 13 and closed Sunday, Dec. 17. 

Every member of the cast brought a whimsy and charm to the show that kept the hour-long production fresh and enjoyable throughout. The four siblings, played by Carter McCabe, Kennadi Mitchell, Jasper Burger and Wild Handel had a believable sibling bond among them, and each brought their character’s personalities through very well. 

McCabe, playing the older brother Peter, had a sense of leadership and was a focal point for his younger siblings. Mitchell, playing the older sister Susan, had a similar, though gentler approach to leading the siblings. Burger, playing the younger brother Edmund, brought a wide range of delightful childishness and high emotion as the ever-bullied younger sibling. Finally, Handel, playing the younger sister Lucy, showed the character’s smarts and courage proudly for all to see. 

Every story needs its villain, and Tess Marks brought a haughty and intimidating royal flair to her role as the White Witch. As a queen of everlasting winter, Marks presented an appropriate chill to the role as a skillful manipulator and master of magic. The beaver couple, played by Alex Wilbur and Katelin Lopes, had many of the night’s largest laughs, thanks in no small part to their excellent comedic timing. Andy Delgado, playing the Witch’s right-hand man, also had his fair share of laughs from the audience, and fit his role wonderfully as a sometimes bumbling, sometimes serious lackey. 

The remainder of the company, though perhaps less at the forefront of the plot, brought an incredibly valued and impressively focused energy to the show that kept the whole thing exciting. Things like waving coats around the cast to symbolize them walking through the wardrobe, large chorus and dance numbers, acting as living and listening trees and fighting as part of the Witch’s army, the company of the production made the world of Narnia feel alive and exciting. 

Finally, the entire show was interspersed with selections of various carols sung by a trio comprised of C.C. Stevenson, Tyler Manning and Mollie Sosin. This mini chorus was absolutely delightful and navigated difficult polyphony, fast-paced and varied harmony together at a level far above what their ages would suggest. Their meticulously tight, three-part harmony was a standout of the show.

Beyond the cast, much love was given to the set design, props, music and costuming of the show. The crew behind the show’s many layers of decoration, lighting and stage direction had clearly felt a passion for the show and helped the building feel like a fantasy world.

The cast of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe performed six shows at Sharon Playhouse Dec. 13-17. Photo by Aly Morrisey
