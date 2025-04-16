Condo complex applicants request hearing continuation

SHARON — The public hearing for a proposed condominium complex in downtown Sharon has been continued and extended after the applicant, Gold Dog LLC, failed to submit updated plans at the April 9 second session of the hearing.

Engineer George Johannesen, representing the applicant, took the floor to kick off the hearing.

He announced that the site plans had been modified following the first round of public hearing on March 12, which saw community members speak out largely against the proposed Hospital Hill Road development.

Johannesen said the sewer and hydrology report in the updated plans was incomplete, and thus the applicant’s attorney Joseph Szerejko — who was not present — would be formally requesting a continuation of the hearing.

During the public comment portion of the hearing, neighbors of the project site expressed frustration at the continuation request.

Pablo Cisilino, who owns 71 Hospital Hill Road with his wife Silvina Leone, said that Gold Dog LLC’s unpreparedness at the meeting was characteristic of past behaviors demonstrated by the applicant, who had withdrawn an application for a similar project in 2023.

“Gold Dog’s application is always incomplete, out of date and inaccurate,” Cisilino said.

Leone offered an extensive testimony, accompanied by large photographs of her and Cisilino’s property, emphasizing that runoff impacts, ecological damage and noise and light pollution would seriously depreciate property values in proximity to the development, as well as “fundamentally and forever change the character of the town and Hospital Hill Road.”

Other neighbors gave their own testimonials against the development, citing similar concerns regarding drainage, threats to the landscape and wildlife and especially the risk of augmented traffic.

Ultimately, P&Z approved the applicant’s request for a 65 day extension.

The public hearing will continue May 14 at 5 p.m.

In the interim, the applicant’s traffic study will be forwarded to an engineer for a third-party review. When made available, the hydrology report will similarly be sent out for review.

Land Use Administrator Jamie Casey emphasized that commission members are not allowed to discuss the application outside of the setting of a scheduled P&Z meeting.

The application is available for public review at the Land Use Office during open hours or by appointment.

