Conservation dreams become reality

FALLS VILLAGE — Around the turn of the 20th century, Falls Village was a bustling hub of commercial activity.
Especially if you were in the market for new clothing.
That was the surprising message from Michele Majer’s talk at the David M. Hunt Library Saturday, March 23.
“Dressing Falls Village at the Turn of the 20th Century” was the second of two talks given in conjunction with the library’s current exhibit, “From the Great Falls to the Hilltops: Early 20th Century Photography from the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society,” which runs through May 3.
Majer, from Cora Ginsburg LLC, a New York-based company specializing in textiles, and who taught courses in textiles and clothing at Bard College for almost three decades, said when she looked at the photographs in the exhibit, she wondered where the people bought their clothes.
She dug into the question, relying heavily on the archives of the Connecticut Western News, published between 1871 and 1970.
Here are some of the options Falls Villagers in search of sartorial improvements had in town: Mrs. E.C. Cowdrey, milliner; F.C. Peete, shoemaker; John Belden, clothier.
And that’s just a sample.
Majer noted that by 1900 the emergent ready-to-wear clothing industry was changing the way Americans of all stripes dressed.
While the wealthy could still opt for custom made clothes, there were high-end RTW options.
And for ordinary citizens, there were an increasing number of affordable garments.
Majer said that New York City was the hub of the RTW business, with recent immigrants, many of them Jewish and with prior experience in the clothing trade, staffing the factories and, sometimes, sweatshops.
New York was close enough to Falls Village by train for merchants to replenish their stocks.
The women in the exhibit photographs are mostly clad in variations of a shirtwaist and skirt. Majer said this was a practical choice, as the top could be swapped out to create a fresh outfit. “It was a new freedom in women’s dress,” she said.
She said it is not a coincidence that this new freedom coincided with the rise of the women’s suffrage movement.
Men typically wore three-piece suits starting in the latter half of the 19th century.
Like the women, men swapped out the tops — but just the collars and cuffs.
Majer said this did not mean that people stopped making their own clothes. She showed newspaper ads for bolts of cloth, and noted that Mrs. E.C. Crowdrey was also a representative for the Singer Sewing Machine company.
There was a highly technical discussion of women’s underwear that was beyond this reporter’s scope. Majer did say that at the turn of the 20th century women’s undergarments were “much more erotic” than what came before.
Harmony fills Trinity Lime Rock
Crescendo presented a program of music by Giacomo Carissimi at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock Sunday, March 24, under the direction of Christine Gevert. The program notes credit Carissimi, a 17th century Italian composer, with establishing the oratorio form to get around a ban of public entertainment performances during Lent, thus paving the way for the oratorios of J.S. Bach in the 18th century.
Legal Notices - 3-28-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
DOROTHY C. McWILLIAMS
Late of Sharon
(23-00432)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 12, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Thomas Bartram
c/o Michael Downes Lynch
Law Offices of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street,
P.O. Box 1766,
Sharon, CT 06069
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
03-28-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
ANNE C. KREMER
Late of Lakeville
(24-00144)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Sarah E. Kremer
c/o Louise F Brown
Ackerly Brown LLP
5 Academy Street
P.O. Box 568
Salisbury, CT 06068
Beth L. McGuire
Chief Clerk
03-28-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
EDWARD S. TYBURSKI
Late of Salisbury
AKA Edward Tyburski
(24-00120)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 19, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Elizabeth S. Tyburski
c/o Linda M Patz
Drury, Patz and Citrin, LLP,
7 Church Street,
P.O. Box 101,
Canaan, CT 06018
Beth L. McGuire
Chief Clerk
03-28-24
Classifieds - 3-28-24
Help Wanted
Full-time Bookkeeping position available: Monday-Friday 9-5. Must be proficient in QuickBooks and Microsoft Office. Individual must be organized, work independently and reliable. Please call 860-824-9955 ext. 105 for more information or email resume to amy@lamricaccounting.com.
Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), dishwashers, mashgichim (f/t and p/t) and lifeguard(s) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to jobs@adamah.org.
Warehouse/shipper: wanted full time M-F 8 am to 4:30 pm in a friendly working environment. Training provided, no experience necessary. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. Call Mike 800-245-8222 Sharon, CT.
Services Offered
Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns, Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. davidvalyou@yahoo.com.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
SERGIO HOME SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree and plant trimming. Mulching. Fencing and much more. Carpentry can also be done. Call today for your estimate. 203-826-4744 or 203-207- 1330.
CLEANING SERVICE: Do you need help cleaning your house? Let me help you!! I’m reliable, honest, experienced and thor- ough. I offer weekly, bi-weekly or monthly services. Call, Text me at 413-717-0557 or send me an email at casascleaning959 @gmail.com. References available upon request.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
Building Materials
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS / HOMEOWNERS: 1300 BF of prime cherry, rough sawn 5/4” thickness, (some 1/4 sawn) Random widths 6” to 15”, 10’ lengths +/- Air dried 4.5 yrs. $4.50/BF. Call Tom @ 860-307-8142.
Firewood, Wood Stoves
Seasoned Firewood: Fully seasoned. Mix of hardwoods. $300 cord, $175 half cord. Free delivery within 10 miles of town center in Sharon. 860-364-0142.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Houses For Rent
1b/1b home on a private lake: Avail 4/1/24. Yearly. $2750. Furnished, weekly housekeeping, garbage, water, ground maint. included. utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.
3b/3b Home:Avail 5/15/24. Yearly.$5000.00/Furnished,weekly housekeeping, garbage, water and ground maint. included-Utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.