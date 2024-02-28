Copake resident kicks off 2024 campaign for U.S. president

Mark Warren Moody of Copake announced his bid for U.S. presidency to concertgoers at the Egremont Barn in Massachusetts Saturday, Feb. 17, officially kicking off his campaign.

Leila Hawken
elections

Copake resident kicks off 2024 campaign for U.S. president

EGREMONT, Mass. — Resolved to offer his alternative candidacy for the office of U.S. president in 2024, Copake, New York, resident Mark Warren Moody began his unorthodox campaign in earnest with an announcement Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Egremont Barn.

During a pause in a sold-out Wanda Houston concert featuring the singer and her back-up band, the Rejuvenators, Moody took the stage to make his planned announcement, beginning with a brief vocal rendition of “Amazing Grace.” The idea of a song and the choice, he noted, borrowed from the playbook of former U.S. President Barack Obama.

“I want this job; that’s why I should have it. We need something new,” Moody said, naming his first of three reasons for running, and noting that the name of the evening’s band was appropriate: Moody wants to “rejuvenate” the country.

He added that he fully meets the eligibility requirements for the presidency. He was born in New York City in 1970. Despite spending his school years in England, he still meets the requirements of the presidency.

Moody’s professional life is that of a practicing attorney whose office is in Manhattan, although he now makes his home in Copake, in a residence that had been purchased by his parents.

“I’m willing to die for my country,” Moody said, describing the depth of his fervor. This was provided as his second reason for running.

“I believe in the promise of America,” he said, naming the third reason that compels him to be a candidate. He recalled the words of the Declaration of Independence, saying that they were appropriate to the present day, and pointed to Thomas Paine’s 18th-century pamphlet, “Common Sense.”

“I am incorruptible,” he concluded, adding that he has “nothing more than a bunch of ideas.”

His ideas are presented in an essay on his website. Moody indicated that he has no organization or campaign committee structure.

In explaining the “betabilitarian” origins and applications on his website, Moody writes that secrets of the universe are unknowable. Avid information-gathering is all that’s possible in a search for truth.

It is not important what a person thinks, only that the person does think for themselves, Moody argues.

More information about Moody’s political philosophy is available on the website that also describes his new political party: www.betabilitarian.com

elections

Latest News

The Creators: An interview with filmmaker Keith Boynton

The Creators: An interview with filmmaker Keith Boynton

Keith Boynton, left, with Aitor Mendilibar, right, the cinematographer who shot “The Haunted Forest” as well as “The Scottish Play” and “The Winter House.” In the background of is Vinny Castellini, first assistant director.

Submitted

Keith Boynton is a filmmaker who grew up in Salisbury, Connecticut. He attended Salisbury Central School, Town Hill School, and Hotchkiss. He has made numerous feature films including Seven Lovers, The Scottish Play, The Winter House, and is just wrapping up a new film, The Haunted Forest, which is a horror/slasher movie. Boynton has made numerous music videos for the band Darlingside, and for Alison Krauss. He is a poet, a playwright, and comic book art collector.

JA: This series of stories The Creators focuses on artists, their inspiration, and their creative process. Keith, what was the seed that got you started?

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Millerton director is an Oscar nominee

Millerton director is an Oscar nominee

Arlo Washington in a film still from the Oscar-nominated short "The Barber of Little Rock."

Story Syndicate

John Hoffman, a Millerton resident, has been nominated for his film “The Barber of Little Rock,” which he co-directed with Christine Turner, in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.

Distributed by The New Yorker and produced by Story Syndicate Production in association with 59th & Prairie, Better World Projects, and Peralta Pictures, “The Barber of Little Rock” explores the efforts of Arkansas local hero Arlo Washington, who opened a barbershop at 19 years old and, with a mission to close the racial inequality gap in his community, went on to found the Washington Barber College as well as People Trust Community Federal Credit Union. Washington’s goal is aiding his primarily Black neighborhood, which has historically been underserved by more prominent banking institutions.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Gone With The Winsted: The Civil War in The Litchfield Hills

Gone With The Winsted: The Civil War in The Litchfield Hills

President Lincoln by William Marsh, 1860.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

In 1861, following the election of Abraham Lincoln to the United States presidency on a platform to prohibit the legal slavery of African Americans, seven southern states seceded from the country, and the American Civil War began.

While no battles were fought on the soil of Connecticut, Peter C. Vermilyea has gone to lengths to detail the political climate of Northern communities and military recruitment efforts in the early years of the conflict in a new book from The History Press, “Litchfield County and The Civil War.” Vermilyea, a history teacher at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and the author of “Wicked Litchfield County” and “Hidden History of Litchfield County,” will appear at the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village for a discussion Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
history