budget

Cornwall budget heads to town vote

CORNWALL — Following a short public hearing for the 2024-25 budget Friday, April 19, Cornwall’s combined spending plan has been sent to Town Meeting.

The meeting to vote on the budget will be held at Cornwall Consolidated School Friday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Cornwall’s total proposed expenditure for next year is up to $8,061,110, an increase of $292,537 (3.77%) compared to 2023-24.

“It looks like the mill rate could go up from 14.7 to 15.44, which would be about a 5% tax increase,” said First Selectman Gordon Ridgway.

Costs went up in several areas this year, primarily driven by inflation, education and weather damage. A notable addition to the budget this year is $100,000 in a new line item for storm damage. A four-part town meeting was held on April 19 to reassign unused funds from last year to be used for repairs in town.

Each of the following transfers passed unanimously: Transfer capital projects account interest $50,000 to capital projects road improvements for spring resurfacing of roads; Transfer $50,000 from Town general funds balance to capital road improvements to complete summer storm damage repairs; Authorize repairs to Essex Hill Road of $147,000 be paid out of capital projects road improvement; Increase capital projects fund road improvement by $17,000 to be reimbursed by state grant for hazardous tree removal.

Latest News

Putting the fun in fungi

Putting the fun in fungi

An example of a giant puffball mushroom found by Dave Paton.

Provided

SALISBURY — Dave Paton, a dedicated hunter of wild mushrooms, went through a list of some of his favorite fungi at the Scoville Memorial Library Saturday, April 20.

Paton’s talk was sponsored by the Salisbury Association Land Trust.

nature

Homelessness on unsteady ground

Homelessness on unsteady ground

Makeshift beds under the highway in the north end of Hartford.

Jose Vega

Occasionally, and perhaps even more frequently nowadays, we are forced to see the big picture. This happened a week or so ago, when the ground shook beneath us, sending many straight to Google, updating our knowledge of tectonic plates, the Richter scale and appropriate earthquake crisis response. It re-centered us, understanding that our day-to-day always relies on a greater stability, one which we are often denied.

I find the same to be true in our housing crisis. Currently, at a time in which homelessness has increased by 14% since 2021 in Connecticut and nearly 1,000 people are sleeping outside because our homeless response system does not have a bed, a chair or even standing room in a warming center or shelter to offer them, a case currently before the Supreme Court has the ability to set us back decades in the work to eradicate unsheltered homelessness and solve all forms of homelessness.

ct mirror

Migratory Fools

Migratory Fools

Measles Again! But Why?

Measles Again! But Why?

A case of measles with spots appearing on the face.

Provided

The measles vaccine was licensed in 1963. It is a live attenuated virus vaccine that provides lifelong protection with few side effects. It does not cause autism. The virus is extraordinarily contagious. The measles vaccine is usually given with mumps and rubella vaccines, and often with the chicken pox vaccine. With earlier vaccines for whooping cough, tetanus, and diphtheria, and in the 1950’s, polio, life for children and parents became less fearful.

But let’s go back to 1963, when every child in the United States and across the world got measles. It caused them true misery. There were about 600,000 cases in children in 1963.

the body scientific