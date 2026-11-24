CORNWALL — The Cornwall Child Center is asking the town for three adjoining acres to add a roughly 1,000-square-foot classroom and enlarge its playground.

The new classroom would make room for about 20 more children, and a larger playground would allow more children to play outside at the same time.

The center is also seeking to extend its lease through to 2126.

Karen Doeblin, president of the center’s board of trustees, read a letter outlining both requests at the Nov. 17 Board of Selectmen meeting.

The town-owned land east of the center is vacant and heavily wooded. The Cornwall Fire Department has asked that a pond at the edge of the property remain untouched.

The center offers part- and full-time care for children ages 3 months to 5 years and serves three groups.

The addition would give the two-room building a third classroom and help the center accommodate families on its waiting list.

“The Cornwall Child Center provides a critical service to the town,” Doeblin said. “Expanding services to families here is consistent with the town’s long-term goal of accommodating young people and encouraging families to live and work here.”

The center has operated for 52 years. It moved from the United Church of Christ basement to its current facility at 8 Cream Hill Road in 1992, when the town and the center signed a 99-year lease at $1 a year.

Doeblin said local volunteers built the facility and have helped keep it running ever since.

“The town’s past generosity made the center possible, and we need your help again,” Doeblin wrote in her letter.

Doeblin said extending the lease would give parents and donors the same assurance they had when the center was built and show donors that “their gift will be relevant for another 99 years.”

Donors gave about $150,000 this year for improvements and repairs, including a new roof, heating system and kitchen. Doeblin did not provide a cost estimate for the expansion.

Doeblin said the center has enough money to hire a surveyor and hopes to raise enough to build the expansion in 2027 and 2028.

The selectmen voiced support for the proposal and are helping the center find a surveyor.

“It’s a great idea. It would create jobs in town, would better support local families, and certainly would be in harmony with our POCD,” said Second Selectman Rocco Botto, referring to the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development. “I think it would be a great project for the town.”

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway also expressed support, saying it is a “burden” for local families to travel long distances for child care.

The center’s board of trustees will meet Dec. 2 to discuss next steps and plans to share the surveyor’s findings with the selectmen that week.