Cornwall residents question zoning change tied to Rumsey gym plan

CORNWALL — A proposed zoning change that would pave the way for converting the former Rumsey Hall gymnasium into a community gathering space with two apartments drew objections from neighbors last week over traffic, noise and the village’s character.

A large audience attended the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Oct. 13 public hearings on the mixed-use proposal and a proposed townwide ban on data centers and large-scale battery storage facilities.

The commission made no decisions and continued both hearings until Nov. 10.

The mixed-use zoning amendment would apply to the former Rumsey Hall and former Marvelwood properties within the Cornwall Plains Overlay Zone.

The zone was created to encourage reuse of large institutional buildings while preserving Cornwall Village’s residential and historic character.

The amendment would allow mixed-use development by special permit and remove a restriction limiting each lot to one principal building and one principal use. The gymnasium redevelopment would still require separate approval from the commission.

Martin Connor, a longtime certified planner representing Amber Construction on behalf of Old Town Hall LLC, presented the proposed zoning amendment.

The request stems from a plan to restore the former gymnasium at 12 Bolton Hill Road, creating a community assembly space on the first floor and two residential studio apartments on the second.

The application filed with the town also describes a separate new building within the footprint of the former Rumsey Hall building, with commercial space and a two-bedroom apartment, bringing the proposed total to three housing units.

The commission postponed the hearing on the gymnasium’s special permit application at the beginning of the meeting.

Audience members were reminded that their comments were to address the proposed zoning amendment rather than the specific project.

Connor nevertheless outlined the proposed renovation and rehabilitation. The first-floor assembly space would accommodate wellness classes, yoga, educational seminars, nonprofit and private events and occasional celebrations. A kitchen would also be installed.

“The proposed project is intended to create a community gathering place that provides flexible space for educational, recreational, cultural and social activities, while preserving and repurposing the existing structure,” Connor said.

He said the facility would contribute to the town’s economic development while providing additional housing for people who work in town.

Before opening public comment, commission chair Anna Timell said the commission must consider the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development when reviewing zoning text amendments. The plan’s goals include expanding affordable housing and supporting local business opportunities.

Resident Kathi Ramos expressed concern that the proposed zoning change could allow private events at the gymnasium that would generate substantial traffic.

“Do we really want a bar in the village?” she asked. “The worst of my nightmares would be weddings and big parties with noise, smells and parking.”

Her husband, Charles Ramos, said he was a retired judge who had dealt with hundreds of real estate cases and understood the potential consequences of zoning changes. As a neighbor of the gymnasium, he said he had received no notice of the proposal.

Nick Bruehl said the village has historically been zoned residential and that the change would affect the neighborhood for decades. He also raised concerns about traffic safety.

Jane Barnett, a resident, said, “The village will be forever changed with the addition of commercial uses. It will erode the character of the area.”

Proposed data center

ban draws debate

The commission also heard comments on a proposed zoning amendment that would prohibit data centers and large-scale battery storage facilities throughout Cornwall.

Data centers house computer equipment used to store and process digital information, while battery storage facilities store electricity for later use.

Janell Mullen, the commission’s consultant, explained that she had heard about bans or moratoriums in other towns she works with and brought the issue to Cornwall’s commissioners, who appeared to favor the idea.

In a letter read aloud at the meeting, resident Roxanna Robinson supported a ban, citing the large amounts of water and electricity used by data centers.

“Banning is an important strategic move,” Robinson wrote. “They could drain our resources.”

Sally O’Connell, a resident, said she was glad the commission was taking a stand. She said her cousin lives in Loudoun County, Virginia, which she described as overrun by data centers and facing enormous problems.

William McLane also supported the proposal, saying this is a time of recklessness and that even a radical approach would not be so bad.

“I don’t see Cornwall as a prospective target, but there are stories of lawsuits and underhanded practices all over the country,” McLane said.

Jason Sander said, “I assure you they are not for Cornwall unless someone could explain the benefit and where they’d be. I know enough to know they’re not for Cornwall.”

Will Schenk took a different view, calling a ban “ill conceived” and saying people needed to better understand the facilities.

He said the concerns being raised were not representative of what data centers are and suggested a moratorium might make sense, while a ban would be too broad.

Henry LaBalme focused on the proposed prohibition of battery storage facilities.

Drawing on a long career in commercial renewable energy, he said he feared the town was jumping to conclusions without understanding what the systems do.

“They can have a limited footprint and do enormous work and be a real economic benefit to a town.”