We’ve just returned from Ireland, where we spent our days exploring, shopping for Dugazon and enjoying a country we were very happy to get to know. From Ashford Castle to Dublin and the coast at Howth, there was plenty of inspiration — and, yes, plenty of fish and chips and Guinness.
Back in Connecticut, November calls for something warm on the stove. With the holidays approaching and life in the shop getting busier, a pot of soup feels like a very good place to start.
This month, we’re taking a little inspiration from our travels with curried butternut squash soup. Squash brings that lovely autumn sweetness, a tart apple adds balance and mild curry powder gives it warmth without too much heat. A splash of cream rounds it all out.
It’s also a useful dish for entertaining. Serve small portions before Thanksgiving dinner, or make it lunch with crusty bread, good butter and a green salad. Prepare it ahead, warm it gently and you have more time to spend with whoever is sitting at your table.
At Dugazon, we spend plenty of time thinking about what goes on a table. What matters most, of course, is making people feel welcome around it. A few favorite bowls, linen napkins and something homemade to share can be more than enough.
Curried Butternut Squash Soup With Apple
Serves 6
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1 large yellow onion, chopped
• 2 garlic cloves, chopped
• 2 teaspoons mild curry powder
• 2 pounds butternut squash, weighed after peeling and seeding, cut into 1-inch cubes
• 1 medium tart apple, such as Granny Smith, peeled, cored and chopped
• 4 cups low-sodium vegetable stock, plus more as needed
• ½ cup heavy cream, plus a little for serving
• ½ teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
• ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 1 to 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar, to taste
Preparation:
Melt the butter in a large, heavy pot over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic and curry powder and stir for 30 seconds, until fragrant.
Add the squash, apple, stock, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, for 20 to 30 minutes, until the squash is very tender.
Remove from the heat and blend until smooth with an immersion blender or high-speed blender. Stir in the cream, adding more stock if you prefer a thinner soup. Return to low heat and warm gently.
Taste before adding the vinegar, a teaspoon at a time, for a little brightness. Adjust the salt and pepper.
Ladle into bowls and finish with a small swirl of cream. Pass the bread. Pour a Guinness.
Each month, Bobby Graham and Matthew Marden, owners of Dugazon in Sharon, share a recipe inspired by traditions, stories and a sense of welcome.