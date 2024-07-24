Former Canaan resident trades the woods of the Northwest Corner for the grasslands of East Africa.

Daniel Peppe leads teams of researchers engaging in paleobotany to determine what the grasslands of Africa looked like millions of years ago.

Photo provided
people

Former Canaan resident trades the woods of the Northwest Corner for the grasslands of East Africa.

Dr. Daniel Peppe, a North Canaan Elementary School and Hotchkiss alum, is a professor of Geosciences at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

When he is not teaching both intro and graduate level courses, he can be found conducting research across the globe. In short, his work focuses on the evolutionary processes of plants and animals in response to climate change. Having conducted fieldwork in the U.S. Midwest, Australia and Abu Dhabi, Peppe has settled for Eastern Africa.

While in graduate school at Yale University, Peppe lived in the forests of Uganda with his wife, who at the time was researching chimpanzee behavior. It was there that he was put in contact with a geologist in Kenya who was looking for an extra set of hands at a fossil site.

Over the past 20 years, he has continued his work in East Africa, collaborating with both local and international geologists. Each trip lasts about a month and involves moving from site to site.

“The work I do is like building a puzzle, I have all these pieces that need to be put together,” Peppe said.

To build the puzzle of what the landscape looked like in Africa 15-20 million years ago, his team uses paleobotany and ecological methods. The “pieces of the puzzle” range from climate patterns to plant and animal communities. Once put together they provide the team with a reconstructed version of the ancient ecosystem. From there, Peppe can estimate how the ecosystem impacted the natural life that once inhabited it.

A recent focus of Peppe’s work has been on C4 plants, which refer to warm-season grasses.

With his team, he set out to answer the question “when did C4 plants evolve in Kenya and why?”

Unbeknownst to him, the data he would later find would completely shift the timeline of African geology. Peppe’s team found that these plants, which are imperative to interpreting the evolution of mammals, including humans, could be dated back 10 million years earlier than previously documented.

This finding then led to their second breakthrough. It was previously claimed that traits and characteristics of apes had developed through their reliance on dense forest as habitat.

However, coupled with the earlier dating of warm-season grasses, Peppe’s team was able to connect apes’ evolution to both types of vegetation.

Peppe’s passion for nature started long before his academic career. Growing up in the Northwest Corner “really had an impact,” he reflected. As a kid he worked his way from Cub Scout to Eagle Scout. His Eagle Scout project was making trail signs for the North Canaan Greenway.

Despite far flung adventures, Peppe still reveres the Northwest Corner. “I think a lot of people overthink where we live,” Peppe said. “It is full of interesting geology.”

When at Yale, his class went on a field trip to the Falls Village Falls, a place that he associated with childhood memories, not coursework, like fishing in the Blackberry River and hiking Mt. Riga.

“I love what I do,” Peppe said. “I get to be outdoors, working with people, discovering new things.”

people

Latest News

Upstate Art Weekend brightens Wassaic and beyond

Upstate Art Weekend brightens Wassaic and beyond

Abstract art display in Wassaic for Upstate Art Weekend, July 18-21.

Photo by Mia Barnes

WASSAIC — Art enthusiasts from all over the country flocked to the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley to participate in Upstate Art Weekend, which ran from July 18 to July 21.

The event, which “celebrates the cultural vibrancy of Upstate New York”, included 145 different locations where visitors could enjoy and interact with art.

Keep ReadingShow less
art

Green thumbs drawn to Amenia Garden Tour

Green thumbs drawn to Amenia Garden Tour

A serene scene from the Amenia garden tour.

Photo by Leila Hawken

AMENIA — The much-anticipated annual Amenia Garden Tour drew a steady stream of visitors to admire five local gardens on Saturday, July 13, each one demonstrative of what a green thumb can do. An added advantage was the sense of community as neighbors and friends met along the way.

Each garden selected for the tour presented a different garden vibe. Phantom’s Rock, the garden of Wendy Goidel, offered a rocky terrain and a deep rock pool offering peaceful seclusion and anytime swims. Goidel graciously welcomed visitors and answered questions about the breathtaking setting.

Keep ReadingShow less
column

Tangled Lines: Casting into depths at dawn

Tangled Lines: Casting into depths at dawn

Gary Dodson working a tricky pool on the Schoharie Creek, hoping to lure something other than a rock bass from the depths.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

PRATTSVILLE, N.Y. — The Schoharie Creek, a fabled Catskill trout stream, has suffered mightily in recent decades.

Between pressure from human development around the busy and popular Hunter Mountain ski area, serious flooding, and the fact that the stream’s east-west configuration means it gets the maximum amount of sunlight, the cool water required for trout habitat is simply not as available as in the old days.

Keep ReadingShow less
column

Norfolk rocks as storm rolls in

Norfolk rocks as storm rolls in

FALLS VILLAGE — Close to 70 music lovers gathered at Robertson Plaza on Saturday, July 20 as the Joint Chiefs, an Americana band, played a free concert sponsored by the Friends of Robertson Plaza.

An hour into the concert, the western sky began to show threatening signs of bad weather, but the band persevered and the crowd just pulled out umbrellas and rain gear, checking cellphones for weather updates.

Keep ReadingShow less