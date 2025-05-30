Richie Crane celebrates Sondheim Award win for ‘Urinetown’ performance

Niya Borst as Penelope Pennywise, left, performing alongside Richie Crane as Old Man Strong, right, in the Housatonic Musical Theater Society production of “Urintetown” on March 18.

Ella Karcheski
Starting at the age of 2, Richie Crane has been on a stage. From dancing to acting, Crane has always been a part of the theater, acting in productions for the Sharon Playhouse, his middle school and now Housatonic Valley Regional High School. He got his moment to shine in the spotlight on March 18 when he won the Sondheim award for best supporting actor as Old Man Strong in HVRHS’s production of “Urinetown.”

Crane has been in a multitude of productions throughout his life. “I’ve been acting since I was seven,” Crane said, “but three years ago I started acting in the Sharon Playhouse, which is when I started taking it seriously.” Crane has been in the ensemble of “Prom!,” the lead actor of “Rumplestiltskin” in his middle school play, and involved in five different productions in the HVRHS theater program from the time he was in fourth grade.

Crane dances at Blue Studio in Lakeville, Connecticut.

“I have been dancing for almost two and a half years there,” Crane said, “and I’ve been looking into dance and theater as a career.” Dance is something that Crane has been involved with his whole life and continues to enjoy as time goes on. He said that “performing and dancing overall, like learning the choreography,” is his favorite part of theater.

“Presenting a story to an audience and hoping that we can demonstrate it the way it’s supposed to be while moving the audience” is Crane’s main goal when performing. Through his dance and acting, he connects himself to the audience and brings his performances to life. Earning the Sondheim meant so much, Crane said, because he feels such a close connection to theater.

“The award reminds me that all this extra work, all these dance classes are all paying off and it’s a reminder to me that I can do whatever I put my heart to,” Crane said.

The award is validation for Crane — validation for his future plans in the theater and validation that all he has done is being seen by others. Crane said he “had been working his way up to a more appreciative role” and the award makes him hopeful and fuels his passion for the next show and the achievements he can reach at the next level.

Latest News

HVRHS students bring back student newspaper

HVRHS students bring back student newspaper
From left, Ibby Sadeh, Anna Gillette, Nathan Miller, Maddy Johnson and Caitlin Hanlon proof the pages of HVRHS Today at the Lakeville Journal office while Shanaya Duprey teleconferences in on Thursday, May 29.
James H. Clark

Students from Housatonic Valley Regional High School wrote and produced the inaugural edition of HVRHS Today, a new publication by and for students in the Northwest Corner.

This inaugural issue of HVRHS Today marks the first student-led journalism effort at the high school in several years. The program is a collaboration between the Lakeville Journal, the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and the 21st Century Fund.

Mountaineers take second place in WCLC

Mountaineers take second place in WCLC

WATERTOWN — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse played Watertown High School for the Western Connecticut Lacrosse Conference championship Wednesday, May 28.

The cold, rainy game went back and forth with three ties and three lead changes. Watertown was ahead when it counted and earned a 6-4 victory to claim the league title.

BERT members look forward to second year of fighting bias

BERT members look forward to second year of fighting bias
Housatonic Valley Regional High School
File photo

As the 2025 school year concludes, so does the first full year of the Bias Education and Response Team being utilized at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

This team, or BERT for short, is a team made primarily of students, with staff to supervise, that respond to incidents of bias in the school. This program was presented as an opportunity to combat and respond to incidents of bias and educate the students and faculty on what bias is.

Unwritten Show marks third original student staging

Unwritten Show marks third original student staging

High tension after the winners of the corrupt pageant were announced. Pictured left to right, Niya Borst, Sara Huber, Richie Crane, Ella Karcheski, Sara Ireland, and Victoria Brooks.

Simon Markow

Across two nights of performances, Unwritten Show drew a crowd of over 250 people to the Housatonic auditorium for “The 37th Annual Holbrook Pageant.”

The original production was full of drama, humor and heart, showcasing what happens when students at Housatonic Valley Regional High School take the stage. From writing to directing, set design, costumes and acting, students handled every aspect of the show.

