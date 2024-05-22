budget

Falls Village budget vote set for June 1

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Finance voted to send the proposed 2024-25 spending plans from the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education to a town meeting scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. at the Emergency Services Center.

The Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen met Monday, May 13.

The finance board voted unanimously to send the education spending plan of up to $3,670,854 to the town meeting.

The board voted to send the town spending plan of up to $2,328,687, with temporary chair Amy Wynn (filling in for David Wilburn) dissenting.

At the May 13 selectmen’s meeting, First Selectman Dave Barger stated he was notified the Town of Canaan did not receive a state Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIPS) grant applied for last year. He will reapply in the next round.

Barger said he had been informed that invoices from Allied Engineering Associates in North Canaan dated November 2023 had not been paid. He said he would investigate the matter and make sure the bills are paid.

Barger said the latest delay on the sale of 35 Railroad St. is due to scheduling problems with surveyor Mat Kiefer, but the survey is now underway.

The selectmen voted unanimously to appoint Tracy Wilson as cemetery sexton for all cemeteries except Grassy Hill, which is looked after by Dick Heinz.

The selectmen voted unanimously to reappoint Mark Rosen as an alternate on the Planning and Zoning Commission, for a six-year term.

budget

Latest News

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala
James and Linda Quella hosted the spring gala at their estate in Sharon.
Alexander Wilburn

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon held its annual spring gala and auction on Saturday, May 18, at the Sharon home of James and Linda Quella, best known in the area for their family-run poultry farm, Q Farms, where they humanely raise chickens in their pastures.

The spring gala is a major event each year for the library to raise funds for its annual budgeting cost, explained Hotchkiss Library Director Gretchen Hachmeister. “We raise about 65% of our annual operating budget just through fundraising events. We get about 25% from the town and the rest, some grants, and then the rest is fundraising. The general budget supports just opening the doors and helping us do everything we do.”

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss library

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Bunny Williams opened her garden for Trade Secrets tour visitors.

Natalia Zukerman

Landscape enthusiasts traveled from far and wide for garden tours and rare finds at Project SAGE’s annual Trade Secrets event May 18 and 19.

The origin of the rare plant and antiques fundraiser traces back to a serendipitous moment in the winter of 2001, when interior designer and author Bunny Williams found her greenhouse overflowing with seedlings, thanks to her then-gardener Naomi Blumenthal’s successful propagation of rare primroses.

Keep ReadingShow less
gardening