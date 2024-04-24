budget

Falls Village looks for wiggle room in budget

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Finance will hold a special meeting Wednesday, April 24, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall and on Zoom to discuss how to find some $80,000 in spending cuts from the proposed spending for 2024-25 from the Board of Selectmen.

The finance board requested $130,000 in cuts from the selectmen at their meeting on April 8.

The selectmen met on April 11 and “respectfully” declined to make any changes in their spending plan, which has a bottom line increase of $124,593.

At a special meeting Tuesday, April 16, the finance board agreed to “impose additional cuts to the Municipal Spending Plan (revised plan dated April 16, 2024) up to $80,000.”

The board also agreed “to not use the General Fund for budget relief in an amount that would reduce the General Fund Balance below 12.5% of the combined annual expenditures” (“combined annual expenditures” means municipal and education spending).

Both actions were taken on motions from member John Steines.

Cornwall budget heads to town vote

CORNWALL — Following a short public hearing for the 2024-25 budget Friday, April 19, Cornwall’s combined spending plan has been sent to Town Meeting.

The meeting to vote on the budget will be held at Cornwall Consolidated School Friday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Putting the fun in fungi

An example of a giant puffball mushroom found by Dave Paton.

Provided

SALISBURY — Dave Paton, a dedicated hunter of wild mushrooms, went through a list of some of his favorite fungi at the Scoville Memorial Library Saturday, April 20.

Paton’s talk was sponsored by the Salisbury Association Land Trust.

Homelessness on unsteady ground

Makeshift beds under the highway in the north end of Hartford.

Jose Vega

Occasionally, and perhaps even more frequently nowadays, we are forced to see the big picture. This happened a week or so ago, when the ground shook beneath us, sending many straight to Google, updating our knowledge of tectonic plates, the Richter scale and appropriate earthquake crisis response. It re-centered us, understanding that our day-to-day always relies on a greater stability, one which we are often denied.

I find the same to be true in our housing crisis. Currently, at a time in which homelessness has increased by 14% since 2021 in Connecticut and nearly 1,000 people are sleeping outside because our homeless response system does not have a bed, a chair or even standing room in a warming center or shelter to offer them, a case currently before the Supreme Court has the ability to set us back decades in the work to eradicate unsheltered homelessness and solve all forms of homelessness.

Migratory Fools

