Falls Village plants elm tree for Arbor Day

From left, Christian Allyn; David Moran, chairman of the vocational education department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, and students Oliver Storm, Cole Simmons, Madeline Collingwood, Nathan Young, Michael Gawel and Travis Barber were in attendance at Lee H. Kellogg School for Arbor Day April 25.

Ruth Epstein
FALLS VILLAGE — A Jefferson elm now stands proudly at the entrance of the Lee H. Kellogg School campus, a welcoming symbol to all. The addition is a gift from the Inland Wetlands/Conservation Commission and was dedicated to beloved longtime custodian Bill Beebe at a ceremony April 25 as part of an Arbor Day celebration.

The entire student body, faculty and staff gathered at the site for the program that included an introduction by Mark Burdick, commission chairman. He spoke of the importance of trees because of all they give, including food, shade and magnificent colors.

Burdick thanked residents Ellery “Woods” and Mary Lu Sinclair for their efforts in making the project a reality, describing them as two people “who live in reverence to their environment.”

Everyone joined in to sing “America the Beautiful,” accompanied by Vance Cannon on the guitar and then First Selectman David Barger gave a message.

He said it’s fitting to have a tree named after Thomas Jefferson, the third president. It can be called a national tree since a number of them were planted on the National Mall in the 1930s and are known for their resistance to the Dutch Elm disease.

“Someone once said that we plant trees to benefit another generation and I believe that’s true,” Barger said. “Our children and theirs will be the ones who will one day see this tree standing proud and tall. They will enjoy its shade, appreciate its beauty and perhaps, now and again, remember those who planted this tree. Planting a tree is a real statement of faith in the future.”

David Moran, chairman of the vocational education department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, along with several of his students, were in attendance to give some insight into the tree, such as its history and where others in the area are planted.

Christian Allyn, who was there on behalf of tree expert Tom Zetterstrom, spoke of Zetterstrom’s fascination with trees since the age of 5. He has worked tirelessly to save trees throughout the region. Allyn told the students, “I hope you’re part of a team that ensures this tree lives on.”

Ellery Sinclair then announced the tree was to be dedicated to Beebe, who was obviously surprised and touched by the honor. He was given a marker designating its name to place at the base of the tree.

