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Fire damages second floor of Kent home, draws multiple fire crews

Fire damages second floor of Kent home, draws multiple fire crews

A fire at 190 Bulls Bridge Road in South Kent destroyed the second floor of the two-bedroom house.

Photo by Ruth Epstein

SOUTH KENT – A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a home on Bulls Bridge Road, causing extensive damage to the second floor but resulting in no serious injuries, according to the Kent Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire Chief Tim Sneller said firefighters received a report of a house fire at 190 Bulls Bridge Road at about 4 p.m. The department’s first engine arrived on scene approximately 13 minutes later.

Sneller said two occupants were treated at the site, as was one firefighter. The home is owned by Joseph Sario.

“We pushed up the stairs with a hose line in order to knock the fire down,” Sneller said. “It was a good save.”

Additional crews assisted with ventilation and salvage operations while also addressing overheating within the structure. Sneller said firefighters had no difficulty maintaining a water supply using tanker trucks.

The blaze was extinguished quickly. Kent firefighters were back at the firehouse by 5:30 p.m. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Fire departments from Gaylordsville, Sherman, Warren, Cornwall, Northville, New Milford (Water Witch), Dover and Wassaic responded to assist at the scene.

“Even Pawling ended up at our firehouse,” Sneller said of the team effort.

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