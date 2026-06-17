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Flag flies over towering liberty pole in North Canaan

Flag flies over towering liberty pole in North Canaan

Reenactors raise a massive flag on the liberty pole Saturday, June 13, commemorating the patriotic demonstration that took place in Canaan before the Revolutionary War.

Ruth Epstein

NORTH CANAAN – Residents reflected on the past, present and future of North Canaan during the raising of a liberty pole Saturday, June 13, recreating an act of resistance against British rule that first took place more than 250 years ago.

The reenactment marked the first time the flag had flown in centuries. The event was held in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The patriotic celebration extended beyond the ceremony with a community picnic called “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Appleness” at Bunny McGuire Park. American favorites like hot dogs and apple pie were served.

Kathy Keane, the chair of the town’s 250th Anniversary Committee, addressed a crowd that gathered on the grassy corner of Routes 44 and 7, near where the original flag raising took place in 1774.

“What will it be like 250 years from now?” Keane asked, reflecting on future generations. “Our greatest resources are our kids. We need to celebrate our past and our future.”

First Selectman Jesse Bunce welcomed attendees. He had cut down the tree, which was donated by a descendant of one of the town’s first settlers, Isaac Lawrence, and formed it into the pole, placing it 10 feet into the ground to ensure its stability.

Historian Tim Abbott gave a synopsis of the pole’s history. In June 1774, the Port of Boston was closed by the British in retaliation for the Boston Tea Party. The closure was part of the Intolerable Acts imposed upon the colonists, which included restrictions on property rights and the honoring of bills of credit.

“Connecticut folks began saying that if it can happen in Boston, it can happen here,” Abbott said. “In August 1774, Canaan decided to show its dissent.”

He said details of the Canaan liberty pole were gleaned from the Connecticut Courant. It was described as being 78-feet tall and 15-feet wide, dimensions replicated in the current pole. It was scarlet in color, with the words “LIBERTY and PROPERTY” printed in large capital letters.

Young "militia men" line up at Saturday's flag raising on the liberty pole in North Canaan. Ruth Epstein

Abbott said many colonists believed their ability to govern their own affairs was being undermined by British authorities. The liberty pole served as a way of signaling that local residents felt neglected and opposed policies being imposed from afar.

“We know it was put up around this spot,” Abbott said. “It’s also known that after the flag was raised, those involved went to a local tavern to toast their deed and then they went peaceably home.”

Abbott also described the involvement of several Canaan residents in storming the court house in Great Barrington in August 1774. The court was overseen by British-appointed Judge David Ingersoll, who was dragged to the Canaan pole, forced to recant his support for the King and later imprisoned in Hartford. The courts in Great Barrington remained closed for six years.

North Canaan resident Christian Allyn spoke about the Canaan Exchange Club, which is celebrating its 100th year, and was one of the sponsors of the liberty pole installation. The club’s motto is “Unity and service for patriotism.”

Other sponsors were the Canaan History Center, the 250th Anniversary Committee and the town.

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