performances

‘Guys and Dolls’ draws big crowds for HMTS

‘Guys and Dolls’ draws big crowds for HMTS

Cast members perform during Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s production of Guys and Dolls.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s Musical Theatre Society drew enthusiastic audiences with its production of “Guys and Dolls” across four performances last week, March 19–21.

Elizabeth Forbes played the lead role of Sarah Brown on Friday evening, March 20, and at the Saturday matinee on March 21.

Meanwhile, Sara Ireland took on the part during the Thursday and Saturday evening performances.

Victoria Brooks delighted audiences as Miss Adelaide, and Richie Crane brought comic relief to his portrayal of Nathan Detroit.

Jackson Olson gave a strong performance as the unflappable Sky Masterson, keeping a straight face amid the chaos of crap games and nightclub fights. Alex Wilbur and Aiden Krupa also earned plenty of laughs as Nicely-Nicely Johnson and Benny Southstreet, respectively.

Sydney Howe, appearing in multiple roles, displayed notable talent and stage presence throughout.

The show was co-directed by Christiane Olson and Tom Krupa, with choreography by Amber Cameron.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Elizabeth Forbes, as Sarah Brown, takes the lead during Guys and Dolls at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, performing Friday, March 20, and at the Saturday matinee on March 21.

performances

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