Holiday cheer shines in Cornwall

Gen Dinneen carefully creates a tree ornament at Cornwall Town Hall Saturday, Dec. 6.

Tom Brown

CORNWALL — Santa Claus made time during his busy season Saturday, Dec. 6, to spend a morning with the people of Cornwall.

He (Dave Cadwell) arrived in a fire truck, and the Grinch hitched a ride.

Attendees made tree ornaments, drank hot cocoa, decorated cookies and shared breakfast with Father Christmas. Some guests informed him of what they would like to see under the tree this year.

Down the road, the annual Christmas Fair was held at the United Church of Christ.

Shoppers browsed wares by local crafters and vendors, including a selection of laser-engraved ornaments made by Brian Saccardi.

There was also an apple pie contest, crèche display, soup and chili.

Tom Brown contributed to this article.

Santa Claus and the Grinch arrive at Town Hall in a fire truck the morning of Saturday, Dec. 6. They mingled and shared breakfast with those in attendance.Tom Brown

Latest News

Our visit to Hancock Shaker Village

The Stone Round Barn at Hancock Shaker Village.

Jennifer Almquist

My husband Tom, our friend Jim Jasper and I spent the day at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. A cold, blustery wind shook the limbs of an ancient apple tree still clinging to golden fruit. Spitting sleet drove us inside for warmth, and the lusty smells of manure from the goats, sheep, pigs and chickens in the Stone Round Barn filled our senses. We traveled back in time down sparse hallways lined with endless peg racks. The winter light was slightly crooked through the panes of old glass. The quiet life of the Shakers is preserved simply.

Shakers referred to their farm as the City of Peace.Jennifer Almquist

Lakeville Books & Stationery opens a new chapter in Great Barrington

Exterior of Lakeville Books & Stationery in Great Barrington.

Provided

Fresh off the successful opening of Lakeville Books & Stationery in April 2025, Lakeville residents Darryl and Anne Peck have expanded their business by opening their second store in the former Bookloft space at 63 State St. (Route 7) in Great Barrington.

“We have been part of the community since 1990,” said Darryl Peck. “The addition of Great Barrington, a town I have been visiting since I was a kid, is special. And obviously we are thrilled to ensure that Great Barrington once again has a new bookstore.”

