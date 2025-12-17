holidays

Holiday Extravaganza resonates with classic songs in Falls Village

Leo and Brook Martinez, who make up the father and son duo, the Mystery Twins, perform at the Holiday Extravaganza in Falls Village on Saturday evening as a young audience member studies them with interest.

L. Tomaino

FALLS VILLAGE — Bright holiday lights, a decorated tree and live music set the scene Saturday, Dec. 13, as residents gathered at The Center on Main for the Falls Village Holiday Extravaganza.

Adam Sher, MC for the event, welcomed attendees and asked, “What is an extravaganza?” After audience comments, it was decided that “extra means more.” The last two parts of the word come from wandering and celebration.

Sher totaled this up: “We are wandering from our traditional way of being into the holiday spirit and an extra way of being.” He continued, “We will have a few acts to help us wander.”

The first act was Sher himself singing “All I want for Christmas is You” as he played the guitar and encouraged the audience to join in. “Eight Days of Hannukah” was next. He finished with “Someday at Christmas.”

Next came author Anne Bidou who read an excerpt from her young adult novel, “Girl in the System: A True Chicago Orphan Story.”Her reading brought to mind snowy days and the excitement of snowball fights.

Sher then introduced, “Everybody’s favorite duo, Brook and Leo Martinez also known as ‘The Mystery Twins.’”While Leo played electric guitar and his father acoustic, they sang “White Winter Hymnal,” followed by Paul McCartney’s “Blackbird”.

Next Ruby Cammann sang an acapella version of “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.”

Then, Lara Mittaud on piano, Rachel Gall on violin and Dathalinn O’ Dea on the tin whistle played a series of lively jigs. Mittaud and Gall segued into a baroque piece.

Then the audience sang “Here We Go A Wassailing” accompanied by Gall and Mittaud as they made their way out to the town green for the tree lighting.

Before lighting the tree, First Selectman Dave Barger commented on the “fantastic turn-out” noting that there were 75 to 100 people. He thanked the organizers: The Center on Main, co-sponsor Hunt Library, his fellow selectmen, the Recreation Committee and the public works department who set up all the lights.

As the tree lit up, Gall played “Oh, Christmas Tree” on her violin, followed by “Jingle Bells” and finally “Here Comes Santa Claus” as a firetruck decorated with multi-colored lights approached and Santa Claus emerged to lead the way back to the Center on Main, where he was available to listen to Christmas wishes.

While warming themselves and waiting to talk to Santa, cookies and cocoa were available to all.

In-school ‘community closet’ offers clothes for anyone free of charge

The Community Closet at HVRHS is open for students to take clothes for any reason during the school day.

Anna Gillette

What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.

The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.

Housy Shack as popular as ever despite price increases and sales limits

Sophomore Eliana Lang enjoys her Housy Shack cookie.

Ibby Sadeh

Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.

The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.

