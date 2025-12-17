Holiday Extravaganza resonates with classic songs in Falls Village

FALLS VILLAGE — Bright holiday lights, a decorated tree and live music set the scene Saturday, Dec. 13, as residents gathered at The Center on Main for the Falls Village Holiday Extravaganza.

Adam Sher, MC for the event, welcomed attendees and asked, “What is an extravaganza?” After audience comments, it was decided that “extra means more.” The last two parts of the word come from wandering and celebration.

Sher totaled this up: “We are wandering from our traditional way of being into the holiday spirit and an extra way of being.” He continued, “We will have a few acts to help us wander.”

The first act was Sher himself singing “All I want for Christmas is You” as he played the guitar and encouraged the audience to join in. “Eight Days of Hannukah” was next. He finished with “Someday at Christmas.”

Next came author Anne Bidou who read an excerpt from her young adult novel, “Girl in the System: A True Chicago Orphan Story.”Her reading brought to mind snowy days and the excitement of snowball fights.

Sher then introduced, “Everybody’s favorite duo, Brook and Leo Martinez also known as ‘The Mystery Twins.’”While Leo played electric guitar and his father acoustic, they sang “White Winter Hymnal,” followed by Paul McCartney’s “Blackbird”.

Next Ruby Cammann sang an acapella version of “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.”

Then, Lara Mittaud on piano, Rachel Gall on violin and Dathalinn O’ Dea on the tin whistle played a series of lively jigs. Mittaud and Gall segued into a baroque piece.

Then the audience sang “Here We Go A Wassailing” accompanied by Gall and Mittaud as they made their way out to the town green for the tree lighting.

Before lighting the tree, First Selectman Dave Barger commented on the “fantastic turn-out” noting that there were 75 to 100 people. He thanked the organizers: The Center on Main, co-sponsor Hunt Library, his fellow selectmen, the Recreation Committee and the public works department who set up all the lights.

As the tree lit up, Gall played “Oh, Christmas Tree” on her violin, followed by “Jingle Bells” and finally “Here Comes Santa Claus” as a firetruck decorated with multi-colored lights approached and Santa Claus emerged to lead the way back to the Center on Main, where he was available to listen to Christmas wishes.

While warming themselves and waiting to talk to Santa, cookies and cocoa were available to all.