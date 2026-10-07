Housatonic blanks GT Soccer 7-0

TERRYVILLE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s girls varsity soccer team defeated the Gilbert/Terryville co-op team 7-0 Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Twin strikers Lainey and Lyla Diorio combined for six of the Mountaineers’ goals, and senior Georgie Clayton converted a penalty kick for the seventh. It was the fourth win in a row for HVRHS, which improved to 7-1.

This is the first season for the GT Soccer co-op team. The game was played at Terryville High School beneath overcast skies with the temperature around 65 degrees. The field remained heavily saturated following several days of rain.

HVRHS established control early, setting the tone with dominant possession. In the 22nd minute, Lyla Diorio put HVRHS on the board. Starting from the corner of the box, she weaved through four defenders and slipped a low shot past the keeper.

About six minutes later, she scored again. On a drive down the middle, she broke through GT’s back line by sending the ball to the right and spinning left around the last defender for a clear look at the net.

Just before halftime, Clayton assisted Lainey Diorio on a fast break that led to the third goal of the day. Then, just after halftime, Clayton was fouled inside the box and calmly buried the ensuing penalty kick.

Up 4-0, HVRHS coach Don Drislane tested different lineups in the second half. He replaced goalie V Salazar with senior Carmela Egan, who had started at center midfield. Egan made a save before the game ended.

Lainey Diorio caught fire down the stretch with a three-goal burst. She opened her run in the 62nd minute, finishing a solo charge from midfield with an unassisted strike past the keeper.

In the 74th, she bent in a free kick from the right side. Then, in the 79th, she capped the surge by racing in from the left flank and slotting home her fourth goal of the day.

HVRHS seemed to be firing on all cylinders, with dominant performances on both ends of the field. Through eight games, the team has outscored opponents 50-9.

The Mountaineers graduated just two seniors after their 2025 Class S state tournament run, which concluded in the semifinals. With a record of 7-1 at the midway point of this season, HVRHS has already clinched a berth in the 2026 state tournament, which begins the first week of November.