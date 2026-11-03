Girls soccer team ranked first in Berkshire League at season’s end

The Housatonic girls varsity soccer team went undefeated in both “under the lights” games against longtime rival Lakeview.

Currently, the team holds first place in the Berkshire League with a season record of 14-2, guaranteeing a spot in state championships this year.

Housatonic senior and team captain Carmela Egan was excited by the team’s performance despite losing two players to an FFA trip, with one being a starting team captain.

For the third year in a row, Housatonic continues to keep its annual “Rivalry Night” tradition going with Lakeview High School, where the boys and girls play double header games under the lights. Currently, two Rivalry Nights take place each sports season, with each one held at Lakeview and Housatonic on separate nights.

“Rivalry night was so awesome,” Egan said, referring to the game at Lakeview. “We kept playing hard and after the first two goals we were just on fire and so hyped up. We play really well with big crowds and under pressure, I think it’s when we perform best.”

The first Rivalry Night game took place at Lakeview’s soccer field on Oct. 3. Housy won with a final score of 3-0.

Sophomore varsity starter Lainey Diorio said the rivalry night games were some of her favorites every season. “I think they’re so fun,” Diorio said. “All the people are there, from Housy and from Lakeview and everyone is cheering you on, and it’s just a good environment.”

After the big win at Lakeview, Housatonic hosted the longtime rival on Oct. 23. Despite the cold temperatures — with lows around 30 degrees — the girls kept their record and ended the game with a final score of 3-1.

While the girls were up 3-0, Lakeview had scored a goal toward the end of the game.“You could tell that we were tired when they scored on us,” Egan said.

Housy girls soccer players huddle before a game. Provided

The victories come at a time when the team is rebuilding following the departure of some key players last year.

The team’s current roster has made a special effort to maintain consistency after star players Madeline Mechare and Ava Segalla graduated last spring, Diorio said.

“I think we’ve come to adapt to it,” Diorio said. “I think, in the beginning of the year, we started off a little rough which is obviously what we expected because we were losing two really good players from last year. But I think we adapted toward the end of the season and found who works well together.”

Looking into the last few weeks of the season ending in the middle of November, the Housatonic girls soccer team will leave the 2026 season with both wins from Rivalry Night, as well as a strong placement in the Berkshire League.

Diorio is optimistic about the end of the season.

“Hopefully, we will win BL, win our game on Friday, which would put us in finals for the BL tournament,” she said. “I expect us to be able to beat Thomaston again.”

Egan praised her teammates’ abilities, despite the loss of strong players.

“Losing the two seniors last year definitely hurt us,” Egan said. “But we’ve had so many floaters and JV members stepping up and I think we are just as strong, if not stronger than last year.”