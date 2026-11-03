Housatonic Valley FFA charts big wins in spring competitions

Housatonic’s boys soccer team ended the 2025 season in a probationary period after receiving two red cards for arguing with referees and inappropriate language.
Players must now abide by an action plan created by the team and coaches or risk losing their opportunity to qualify for championships at the end of the season, said Gustavo Portillo, one of the team captains this year.
While on probation, the team captains must conference with referees before every game. The goal is to rein in unsportsmanlike conduct and “trash talk” during the game, Portillo said. Players who behave poorly could face consequences ranging from sitting out for the rest of a game to suspension from the team, athletic director Anne MacNeil said.
Racking up more than one red or more than five yellow cards in the season would have consequences for the whole team. Portillo said the team would lose its ability to qualify for state championships at the end of the season.
Looking back on the 2025 season, one game in particular stood out to Portillo.
Housy boys soccer players gather for a pep talk during the 2025 season.Provided
“The BL final against Nonnewaug, where we got two of those from one player,” Portillo said. “And then they got a red, which made three cards.” Counting a total of two yellow cards and one red, the player was benched for the rest of the game as well as suspended for the following game.
“Out of the 176 boys soccer teams in the CIAC class conference, only five teams in the state of connecticut were placed on probation. We were the first Berkshire League to be ever placed on probation,” MacNeil said.
The Berkshire League consists of eight teams primarily located in Litchfield County, Connecticut.
So far during the 2026 season, Housatonic has maintained a clean record with zero red cards. Looking ahead, team leadership hopes to maintain these sportsmanship habits even after the probation period officially ends.
“I am proud of how our captains have stepped up this year and take this seriously,” MacNeil said.