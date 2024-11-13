Housatonic Valley Regional High School renovations nearly finished

The auditorium at Housatonic Valley Regional High School is brighter and has new, very comfortable seats.

Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — At an open house Monday, Nov. 4, visitors took in the results of the $5.64 million renovation project and chatted with teachers and staff in the various departments at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

The auditorium was almost finished. (There is still some audiovisual equipment to be installed in the auditorium and cafeteria.)

There are separate rooms at the back for lighting and sound crews.

And the hall has new, comfortable seats.

The entire room is noticeably brighter.

Music teacher Tom Krupa was enthusiastic, noting with the new sound equipment he can record concerts and shows directly from the control board, instead of using a hodgepodge of devices.

He said he will now be able to put separate microphones on up to 256 musicians.

HVRHS senior Harper Howe led a tour of the recent renovations.Patrick L. Sullivan

Region One Business Manager Sam Herrick listed the different projects, including the auditorium, cafeteria, bathrooms, the cupola on the top of the building, HVAC, a new generator, fire alarms, circuit breakers and numerous masonry projects.

Herrick emphasized at several points that the items being replaced or areas renovated had not seen significant changes in as much as 60 years.

He thanked facilities Manager Jeff Lloyd for acting as “clerk of the works,” keeping track of numerous details and keeping in constant touch with himself, High School Principal Ian Strever and Region One Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley.

He noted the original idea was that the overall project would take two years, but it was mostly completed in one year and “within budget.”

HVRHS seniors took small groups on tours. Harper Howe of North Canaan led a group that included two reporters and Pat Mechare, chair of the Region One Board of Education.

The tour included the new and improved cafeteria, which had new seating and tables and was also noticeably brighter.

