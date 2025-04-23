Hunting for eggs at Kellogg

Children in the age six and up category swarmed the athletic field at the Lee H. Kellogg School Saturday afternoon, April 19, in search of candy-filled Easter eggs. The Easter Bunny also made an appearance but wisely stayed out of the scrum.

Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — On Saturday, April 19, an Easter egg hunt, took place on the athletic fields at the Lee H. Kellogg School.

The hunt had been postponed from the previous Saturday, which was decidedly unspringlike.

Plastic eggs filled with candy were strewn about the school’s playground area and the athletic fields. Because participants in these events lean toward the mad dash, the five-years-and-younger set were directed to the playground, and the older children to the field.

For the grown-ups in attendance, Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department provided hot dogs.

Recreation Director Emily Peterson, watching with amusement as the children swarmed around, said of all the Recreation Commission’s events, the Easter egg hunt “is over the fastest and has the longest prep time.”

