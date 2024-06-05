HVRHS Athletics: Hall of Fame announces class of ‘24

FALLS VILLAGE — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School Athletic Department has announced its Athletic Hall of Fame (HOF) class for 2024.

The HOF committee elected Denise Bergenty (Class of 1973), Tim Hawley, (1971), Julia Neilson (1998), Joseph B. Nilsen (1954), Tina Paruta (1987), Brad Paulsen (1979), Paul Prindle (1960), Robert Ullram (1966), Willy Yahn (2014), and Maggie Yahn Umaña (2009).

The HOF, which was created in 1996, recognizes former athletes, coaches, and community members who have made outstanding personal and athletic contributions to Housatonic Valley Regional High School. There are a total of 120 current members of the Housatonic HOF.

“The Athletic Hall of Fame committee is excited to announce this year’s inductees,” said Athletic Director Anne MacNeil. “The Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2024 reflects the tradition and history of Housatonic as well as the impact that our athletic program has on students as all of our selectees have gone on to be productive citizens both personally and professionally.”

The HOF ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 12 p.m. Following the Induction ceremony, there will be a luncheon sponsored by the HVRHS Alumni Association for newly enshrined HOF members, current members and their families in the cafeteria. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (860) 824-5123 ext 1164.