Hydrilla retreats as members invest in future of Twin Lakes
The Hydrilla Menace
Debra A. Aleksinas
The Hydrilla Menace
Don’t ever think this lake is not going to throw you a curve ball, because it will.
—Bill Barton, Outgoing TLA Senior Vice President
SALISBURY — Four years into the battle against hydrilla at Twin Lakes, members of the Twin Lakes Association received their strongest sign yet that the invasive plant may finally be yielding. Now, lake officials are placing greater emphasis on prevention alongside continued management, with a focus on protecting the lakes and making those efforts financially sustainable for the long term.
During the association’s annual meeting Aug. 8, TLA President Grant Bogle told nearly 90 people that no viable hydrilla plants have been found in East Twin Lake so far this season despite intensive aquatic plant surveys. But even if hydrilla appears to be retreating, its legacy is reshaping how the TLA prepares for the future.
“This is the first year we have not found a viable plant in the lake, so far,” Bogle said, before receiving enthusiastic applause from the packed pavilion at Camp Isola Bella in Salisbury.
“This is good news, but we can’t declare victory,” he cautioned.
With an eye toward the long-term health of Twin Lakes, members unanimously approved the charter for a newly established Twin Lakes Preservation Fund, or LPF, creating a permanent pool of assets intended to grow over time and eventually help shoulder the substantial cost of protecting the lakes from future threats.
From crisis response to permanent stewardship
The association has spent more than $1 million over the past three years combating the invasive plant and strengthening its lake-management programs. About 70% of that cost came from the Twin Lakes community, Bogle said, despite financial support from the town of Salisbury and the state.
“We rose to the occasion, which is great,” Bogle said, “but I am hopeful 10 years from now, should a crisis arise, future boards will have a little extra support.”
In written comments before the meeting, Bogle said hydrilla exposed how vulnerable the lake system is and how quickly the cost of confronting an environmental threat can escalate.
“Hydrilla is not the only nor the last threat that the Twin Lakes community will confront,” he said. “The scope of activities necessary to ensure the lakes remain healthy for generations to come require a sustained, science-driven approach, which is costly.”
The preservation fund already holds about $350,000 from private donations made this summer.
No formal fundraising goal has been established, but Bogle said approximately $3 million to $5 million would be needed to generate what the board considers a meaningful income stream over time, assuming withdrawals of around 5%.
The association expects much of the fund’s future growth to come from bequests through wills and trusts, while annual donations and grants support current operations.
TLA Secretary Erica Cohn, who has been coming to the area since 1981 and has owned property on Rocky Lane for more than two decades, said the board had discussed creating a preservation fund for years.
Hydrilla reinforced the urgency.
“Thankfully, the lake community responded and trusted the board to make the best decisions to preserve and protect the lake,” Cohn said. “We hope that trust continues with the preservation fund so when the next invasive threat appears, the board can move quickly again.”
Cohn said the TLA, which has about 770 members, hopes the lake community will include the LPF in estate planning, allowing it to grow across generations.
Protecting the ‘piggy bank’
Bogle called the LPF spending policy “probably the most important section” of the charter because it governs how the money may be used.
“The last thing you want is to have the piggy bank raided,” he told members, adding that restrictions cannot be so rigid that a future board is unable to respond quickly to an emergency. And so, changes to the fund’s stated purpose or spending policy will require membership approval.
The fund will be overseen by a three-person investment committee — two TLA board members and one at-large member of the lake community, preferably someone with financial expertise. Bill Barton, who stepped down from the TLA board Saturday after 20 years of service, has expressed interest in serving on the committee.
Jeff Bravin, a TLA board member and executive director of the American School for the Deaf (ASD) — which owns and operates Camp Isola Bella — pointed to the camp as an example of the stability an endowment can provide.
The ASD received island property from the Alvord family in 1963 along with funding that has since grown into an endowment supporting the camp.
Although annual fundraising remains necessary, Bravin said, the permanent financial foundation allows the organization to plan strategically — a model he believes could similarly benefit Twin Lakes.
“A permanent endowment gives future boards another important tool to proactively manage the lakes rather than relying solely on emergency fundraising or reacting after problems arise,” Bravin said.
A new financial reality
Even as hydrilla-control expenses decline, the association does not expect lake management to return to the less expensive model of earlier years.
Updated projections call for about $475,000 in spending in 2026, down from the $500,000 originally budgeted, largely because of lower treatment costs as progress against hydrilla continues. With projected income of $375,000, however, the association may still need to draw as much as $100,000 from reserves.
Members Saturday also unanimously approved a $450,000 budget for 2027, including $150,000 for treatment by Solitude Lake Management and another $150,000 forscientific surveys and lake-management work by Northeast Aquatic Research. Another $130,000 is budgeted for monitoring, harvesting, biomass removal and watershed work.
To cover those costs, TLA anticipates $100,000 in grant support, $75,000 from the town of Salisbury and $275,000 in dues and donations — the amount needed to balance the budget. About 70% of donors live around the lakes, Bogle said.
The numbers illustrate the balancing act confronting the organization: raising enough money to pay substantial annual operating expenses while building a permanent fund for needs that may arise years or decades from now.
A new line of defense
The absence of viable hydrilla this season does not mean the threat of another introduction has disappeared.
The TLA is working with Bravin and the American School for the Deaf on plans for a boat decontamination unit, potentially located on ASD property across from the old boathouse, a short distance from O’Hara’s Landing marina.
Bogle described the system as a high-temperature decontamination operation intended to prevent invasive aquatic plants from being carried into the lake on boats and equipment.
The association is awaiting a decision on a state-coordinated grant application that could pay for the purchase of the unit.
Its purchase price is not included in the proposed 2027 budget.
If grant funding does not materialize, Bogle said he would like the TLA to acquire a unit using existing assets or donations raised for the purchase.
The $50,000 monitoring line in the 2027 budget includes approximately $25,000 for existing boat-launch monitors, with the remainder representing a rough estimate of labor, fuel, maintenance and other operating expenses associated with a decontamination unit.
The concept could initially be tested for several years, primarily on East Twin.
It marks another evolution in the hydrilla response: as herbicide treatments decline, more emphasis can shift toward preventing reintroduction.
Beyond hydrilla
In written comments before the meeting, TLA Vice President of Lake Management Russ Conklin said intensive monitoring will continue in 2027, including extensive plant surveys and diver searches in deeper water.
“We will remain vigilant,” Conklin said.
The association may further reduce herbicide use in East Twin if findings from the remainder of the 2026 season support it.
But Conklin said hydrilla represents only one part of a larger ecological challenge facing Twin Lakes. “Our lakes are aging.”
Several years of water-quality monitoring, combined with data from the watershed study, point to increasing phosphorus and nitrogen levels.
The likely sources of many of those nutrients are along the shoreline, Conklin said.
“Once these chemicals build up in the lake, the options for addressing them are few, often impractical and very expensive,” he said.
Left unchecked, elevated phosphorus and nitrogen can contribute to anoxic — or oxygen-depleted — conditions and potentially toxic algae blooms.
While forces such as climate change are beyond the control of individual property owners, Conklin said there are several “knobs that we can turn.”
Among them are pumping septic systems every two years and establishing natural vegetative shorelines to filter pollutants and provide habitat. Conklin also encouraged homeowners to reduce unnecessary nighttime lighting as another way to support the broader lake ecosystem.
The steps may sound simple, he said, but collectively can have a significant impact. “The science is as clear as it is going to get,” Conklin said.
Governance grows with the mission
Members unanimously approved revised TLA bylaws, originally adopted in 1977 and amended Saturday for the seventh time.
“I remember when the bylaws were one page,” Barton said, gesturing toward the 11-page document distributed at the meeting.
The changes include staggered terms for directors and formal ex-officio board seats for representatives of the American School for the Deaf, Salisbury School, Twin Lakes Beach Club and O’Hara’s Landing marina.
The revised bylaws also require the board to submit the following year’s budget to members at each August annual meeting and allow the board to enter contracts consistent with the TLA’s mission and an approved budget without additional membership approval.
The changes, along with related governance policies, were developed with advice from outside legal counsel as the scope of TLA finances and fundraising has grown.
Former TLA President and current board member Carey Fiertz reflected on the transformation shortly before members cast their votes. The nonprofit, volunteer organization “has come a long way,” he said. “This is an exciting time.”
Fiertz said he was confident the community would continue stepping forward to protect Twin Lakes.
Minutes later, members unanimously approved the revised bylaws, preservation fund charter and 2027 budget.
The next generation
Saturday’s meeting also marked the end of Barton’s two decades on the TLA board.
Barton, the organization’s senior vice president, acknowledged “some sadness” in stepping aside, but used his farewell to remind members why vigilance and community involvement remain essential.
“Don’t ever think this lake is not going to throw you a curve ball, because it will,” Barton said. Hydrilla, he added, “was a beast,” but the association has confronted milfoil, the threat of zebra mussels and other challenges over the years, and new ones will inevitably emerge.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Barton said. “Local change happens on a local level.”
After the meeting, members filtered from the pavilion, some headed home while others remained for a picnic and the annual Twin Lakes Day celebration.
Among them was John O’Mahony of Pleasantville, New York, who was pleased to see the preservation fund charter approved.
“I have been coming to this lake since I was born,” said O’Mahony, whose aunts owned property at Twin Lakes when he was growing up. “I feel as though we have got to protect these lakes.”
O’Mahony then walked toward the small beach at Camp Isola Bella, where children splashed in the sparkling summer water — another generation beginning to form memories on the lakes the community had just voted to protect for those still to come.
Patrick L. Sullivan
Largemouth bass are not picky eaters. When engaged they usually dive and tug. Once in a while they leap. They are easily discouraged, however, and after a minute or two come meekly to the net.
Every August I shift gears and head to the ancestral HQ with no electricity, minimal plumbing and a warm-water lake chock-full of largemouth bass, not to mention smallmouth, perch, pickerel and panfish. The largemouth are the main attraction.
I used an antique rowboat for years. Then a canoe, which was awkward to manage solo, especially when the wind picked up.
Then I hit on a succession of inflatable pontoon and belly boats, powered by oars and/or swim fins, and there I have remained.
Did I forget to mention that no motors are allowed on this lake? Well, no motors are allowed, and it’s no good arguing that a small electric trolling motor couldn’t possibly hurt anything. Ask me how I know this.
It’s a quiet, rejuvenating few weeks. The phone gets enough signal on one end of the deck to receive messages and maybe make a call if the wind is right. If something comes up, it’s only 15 minutes to so-called civilization.
When not fishing, I read, visit assorted cousins, listen to baseball on the AM radio and/or stare blankly into the middle distance.
Bassing with a fly rod in still water is a different game than chasing trout in streams.
A medium-fast-action rod, 8 to 10 feet, in line weight 7 or 8 is the starting point. The flies are big, and the wind is constant, so the angler needs some power, tempered with a bit of finesse.
I usually bring two rods. One is rigged with a floating line with a heavy front taper for turning over surface flies such as poppers.
The other has either a sink-tip or intermediate line. The lake is not all that deep, and the Woolly Buggers, Clousers and other streamers are heavy. The idea is to stay out of the vegetation while getting close to where the lunkers are hunkered down.
I use short nylon leaders, 7.5 feet with 1X tippet out of the package, and modify them constantly with additional sections of fluorocarbon tippet, snaps and droppers.
Surface action is usually minimal during the day unless it’s overcast. The lake runs east-west, so the angler can track the midmorning and late-afternoon shadows and work those areas.
Or the angler can wait until about 6:30 p.m., when things start to pick up.
Or get out there at the crack of dawn, which is best if surface action is the goal.
For subsurface fishing, some experimentation is required to find the right combination of flies, leader and sink rate. The angler also has to decide whether to troll.
There are a few places where a dry-dropper rig is appropriate, the dry being an extremely buoyant popper with a piece of stout fluorocarbon tippet tied to the bend of the hook and something heavy and wiggly at the end, like a stonefly nymph with rubber legs. (Always get the rubber legs.)
If this sounds like a bobber, it’s because it is. Don’t tell anyone. The purists don’t like it.
A net with a long handle is necessary. There is no leverage when sitting in what amounts to a floating chair.
I do not bring my phone for fish pictures. I will drop it into the depths. Ask me how I know this.
Instead I bring a small point-and-shoot camera. These get lost too, but perversely I have better luck keeping the cheap gear safe than the expensive items.
Sunscreen is applied liberally and frequently. After 50-odd years of being outside, I now have to visit the dermatologist every so often to have my face edited, and I don’t enjoy it.
A baseball cap does nothing for the ears and neck. I have a hat with a wide brim and a vented top, so it doesn’t get too hot. It looks stupid, but this is an acceptable risk.
Finally, a word about the quarry. Largemouth bass are not picky eaters. When engaged they usually dive and tug. Once in a while they leap. They are easily discouraged, however, and after a minute or two come meekly to the net.
Smallmouth, not so much. These aren’t especially big, but every smallie I’ve ever met thought it was much bigger than it actually was. Expect acrobatics.
Perch usually grab my fly when I don’t want them to.
Perch are in the August mix, usually when I don’t want them to be.Patrick L. Sullivan
Panfish are everywhere. They are extremely cooperative. Chasing sunnies is a good way to get a newcomer started.
And then there are the pickerel. These are nasty fish. Very antisocial. I keep a pair of long-handled pliers handy to get the fly out of their mouths safely while admiring the large number of very sharp teeth. They will bite the pliers. Do not use your fingers. Again, ask me how I know this.
Upon release, it’s not unusual to observe the pickerel hanging around a few yards away, glaring and plotting hideous revenge.
So this is the August routine, occasionally leavened with a scramble into a brook trout stream if conditions allow.
It’s peaceful. Kind of boring, in a good way.
And then in the fall the game shifts back to rivers and streams for trout.
Natalia Zukerman
Broadway is going way off Broadway when it heads outdoors for The Festival at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston Aug. 14-16, transforming the Hudson River waterfront into a three-day celebration of show tunes, stars and sing-alongs. The inaugural event features an all-star lineup including Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Brian Stokes Mitchell and dozens more, along with a 30th anniversary celebration of the musical “Rent” featuring original cast members.
Hutton Brickyards is a former 19th-century brickyard transformed into a historic riverfront hotel and event destination spanning 100 acres along the Hudson. Beyond the nightly concerts, festivalgoers can expect campfire sing-alongs, dance parties, master classes, costume contests and a marketplace highlighting Hudson Valley food, drinks and artisans.
Three-day passes and more information are available at BroadwayFest.com.
Natalia Zukerman
Originally built as an “atmospheric theater,” the Crandell was designed to transport audiences beyond the walls of the auditorium. Its sloped floor, proscenium arch, orchestra pit and balcony seating reflected the grandeur of early 20th-century movie palaces.
Crandell Theatre in Chatham has spent a century bringing stories to the big screen, and this December the historic theater will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a yearlong tribute to the films, filmmakers and community members who have helped keep it alive.
The celebration continues Sunday, Aug. 23, with a special screening of Martin Scorsese’s “The King of Comedy,” presented as part of the theater’s 100th Anniversary Series by Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Kramer will introduce the 1982 film, a darkly comic exploration of celebrity, obsession and the pursuit of fame.
The 100th Anniversary Series invites industry leaders and film experts to share movies that have influenced them and continue to inspire new generations of audiences.
“The King of Comedy” is a fitting selection for a theater whose own story is rooted in the enduring power of cinema. Built in 1926 by Chatham native Walter S. Crandell, the theater opened on Christmas Day of that year with the silent film “Michael Strogoff.” Designed by Glens Falls architect Louis L. Wetmore in the Spanish Renaissance style, the freestanding building quickly became a beloved fixture on Main Street.
Originally built as an “atmospheric theater,” the Crandell was designed to transport audiences beyond the walls of the auditorium. Its sloped floor, proscenium arch, orchestra pit and balcony seating reflected the grandeur of early 20th-century movie palaces. Sound equipment was added in 1929, allowing the theater to transition from silent films to “talkies.”
Over the decades, ownership changed hands, but the theater remained a gathering place for generations of moviegoers. In 2010, following the death of longtime owner Tony Quirino, the theater faced an uncertain future. Community members rallied to save it, with the Chatham Film Club raising approximately $600,000 to purchase the building and complete critical repairs.
The Crandell reopened as a nonprofit community theater in July 2010. In 2018, the organization officially adopted the theater’s name, bringing together its film programming, preservation efforts and annual FilmColumbia Festival under one mission: preserving the theater as a cultural anchor for Chatham and the surrounding region.
A major restoration and modernization project was completed in 2025, bringing the historic theater up to current standards while preserving its architectural character. The renovation included updates to the auditorium, projection systems and building infrastructure.
For former board member Carol Sadlon, the upcoming centennial represents both a celebration of the theater’s history and a testament to the community that has protected it.
“It has been an honor to serve on the Board of the extraordinarily unique Crandell Theatre, celebrating its 100th birthday this December,” Sadlon said. “Renovating the not-for-profit community theater has been a labor of love and commitment for all involved.”
Sadlon noted that the theater’s creation in 1926 reflected the optimism of the era, and that the same spirit continues today.
“Walter S. Crandell, successful Wall Street investor and native son of Chatham, built the 500-seat theater for a community of 3,000 people,” she said. “Thanks to an equally optimistic group of people, the Chatham Film Club, who purchased the theater in 2010, and a very generous community, the theater lives on to continue entertaining for future generations.”
The Crandell Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Series screening of “The King of Comedy” will take place Sunday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m.
For tickets and more information, visit crandelltheatre.org.
Natalia Zukerman
The Northwest Connecticut Arts Council will celebrate the region’s vibrant arts community with Arts Connected 2026, its annual fundraising event, on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Buck’s Rock Camp in New Milford.
More than a fundraiser, Arts Connected is designed as a celebration of the artists, performers and organizations that make the Northwest Corner’s cultural landscape thrive. Guests can enjoy live music and performances, a curated gallery of artwork by regional artists, local food and drinks, and opportunities to connect with fellow arts supporters. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and all entertainment.
Barry Blitt created an original piece for the fundraiser that will adorn a limited edition T-Shirt for sale during the event.Provided
The evening will feature live plein air painting by artists from Plein Air Litchfield, performances by Our Culture Is Beautiful (OCIB), fire performer Cinderfella, and Susan Becker Aziz’s monumental humpback whale puppet, originally created for Paul Winter’s “Missa Gaia.” Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase artwork from a curated exhibition, with proceeds supporting the Arts Council’s mission to strengthen and promote the arts throughout Northwest Connecticut.
This year’s honorary host committee includes Meryl Streep, Diane von Furstenberg, Tim Daly, Téa Leoni, Maria Horn, Patti LuPone, Jack O’Brien, Sam Waterston and Paul Winter. Creative cocktail attire is encouraged, and attendance is limited. The event is open to guests 21 and older.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit artsnwct.org
Robin Roraback
Once I get all the colors in, they change. Who knows? I might consider more radical colors and then bring it back a little.
— Robert Cronin
Renowned painter Robert Cronin of Falls Village celebrated his 90th birthday with an exhibition, “Robert Cronin: New Paintings,” at the Hunt Library in Falls Village which opened Aug. 8 and will be on view through Sept. 11.
Cronin paints most days in his home studio. He keeps his work fresh by trying new things and has had different phases of work, including figure paintings, paintings on paper, a modular, circle and enclosure series of paintings, as well as a tinplate sculpture series.
Cronin said he never expected to pursue art as a career. He started out at Boston College pursuing another degree but, luckily for him, flunked out and enrolled at the Rhode Island School of Design.
At first, he thought he’d pursue industrial design. But once he was immersed in drawing and painting, he realized he had a natural talent for it. “I fell in love with basic stuff. I had never owned a set of paints.” While at RISD, “In 1958, I instinctively fell into abstract work.”
After graduating from RISD and working for a time as a cleaner at Massachusetts General Hospital while painting whenever he could, he was awarded a full scholarship to an MFA program at Cornell University, along with a living stipend.
He went on to teach for 18 years at various schools, including Brown University, Bennington College and the School of the Worcester Art Museum, which he said he enjoyed the most. “I love my memory of that more than academic places. Whether Brown or a certificate program like Worcester, when you’re good, you’re good.”
After leaving Worcester in 1980, he moved to New York City to pursue his art career. He found success and exhibited his work in several galleries in New York City and around the world.
In 1990, Cronin moved to Connecticut, settling in Falls Village, where he left his tinplate sculpture phase behind and concentrated on painting again.
He explained his current approach to painting. “Everything in this show,” he said, “had a preliminary drawing. Most of my life has been starting from scratch, with no preliminary drawings.”
He makes many small sketches. “One out of 20 drawings may become a painting.” He enlarges the sketch on a copier, transfers it using a grid and paints it on a 16-by-20-inch canvas.
“Once I get all the colors in, they change. Who knows? I might consider more radical colors and then bring it back a little.”
Of starting a new painting, he said, “You don’t know what you are getting into, but it’s terrific.”
To learn more about Cronin and his work, visit robertcroninart.com.
The exhibition will be on view at Hunt Library in Falls Village through Sept. 11. Cronin will give an art talk Thursday, Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Allison Gollenberg
Every Sunday until the end of August, passengers can ride back in time on the Litchfield County Clipper, a scenic train running between Thomaston and Torrington on the county’s only passenger rail line.
The train, operated by the Railroad Museum of New England and the Naugatuck Railroad, follows the Naugatuck River through Mattatuck State Forest and along the Thomaston Dam, making it the only railroad in the country that operates over the face of an active dam. For $26.50 passengers can ride all day, boarding or disembarking at any of the train’s three stops, which include two stops in Torrington and one in Thomaston.
Scott Becker, chair of the Celebrate 30 Committee at the Railroad Museum of New England, said he hopes the project increases local tourism and helps people appreciate the cities as they have in the past.
“The railroad is not just a tourist railroad or heritage railroad. It links the two towns, just like it did in 1849, 177 years ago,” Becker said. “History is repeating itself. The railroad was always an economic development generator.”
In Torrington, there are stops at Market Street Creatives, an artisan market housing 230 vendors, and the newly restored Railroad Square, a short walk from the city’s downtown. Some local businesses offer passengers discounts if they bring their ticket.
Market Street Creatives opened in August 2025, in the building that housed Turner and Seymour Manufacturing Co. from 1870-2009. Owner Eric Royer wanted to create a space that gave small businesses a chance to showcase their work without expensive, long-term rental commitments.
“I had a big manufacturing company in town. I just got tired of it,” Royer said, “When I turned 50, I decided I wanted to start a business that was going to make a difference locally, in our community. I wanted to be able to help small businesses start and grow.”
The market recently partnered with the railroad museum, even programming and installing its own departures board to keep visitors apprised of the train’s whereabouts. Royer said it’s brought in a good bit of business.
“It brings in a couple hundred people over the weekend,” Royer said. “No other vendor market around that I know of has train access.”
Railroad Museum of New England Board of Trustees Vice President and Volunteer Coordinator Craig Czarsty said planning for the Litchfield County Clipper started back in December and was inspired by the revitalization projects happening in Torrington.
Today, the railroad offers scenic excursions, but for more than a century after opening in 1849, it was a vital transportation corridor, carrying passengers, mail and freight. The line stretched from Bridgeport to Winsted and even offered express service to New York City. Clock manufacturers, including Seth Thomas, relied on the railroad to ship their products.
“One of the things that’s fascinating to me is that more clocks were made in the Naugatuck Valley than anywhere else,” Becker said, referring to Thomas’ company, Ansonia Clock Company and Waterbury Clock Company. “You had all these clock companies, and they had to get their clocks to market, and the railroad was central to the whole thing.”
All that came to an end in 1955, though, after hurricanes Connie and Diane flooded much of the region. The floods wiped out sections of the railroad, destroyed factories and washed away the local manufacturing industry.
“That’s why they built Thomaston Dam, so that if they had future storms, they’d be able to keep the storm surge from going down the river into those towns,” Becker said. “It’s interesting, the river brought life to the area for manufacturing, but also, when the hurricane came, it caused a lot of devastation. Hurricanes really ripped the heart out of Connecticut’s manufacturing.”
Becker, who’s been involved with the museum since 1984, has seen the Thomaston station grow from a burnt-out building beside an overpass to the scenic attraction it is today.
Passenger service to the Thomaston station ended in 1958, and the building had various uses before being partially destroyed by arson in 1993. The museum purchased and restored it in 1996 and 1997.
The museum runs various seasonal trains, including an autumn colors train, a holiday train and a tequila train, which Czarsty said is very popular. Last year, he said, their holiday trains saw 27,000 visitors in about a month.
While the Naugatuck Railroad’s employees restore and maintain the trains, the museum is a nonprofit and train service is run entirely by volunteers.
On Sept. 26, the museum will celebrate 30 years in Thomaston, operating special trains all weekend in commemoration, including a newly restored locomotive from the New Haven Railroad. Becker said the past 30 years wouldn’t have been possible without volunteer and community support. It’s expensive to run a rail line, Czarsty said, and fundraising keeps it all chugging.
For more information and train schedules, visit rmne.org/excursions/countyclipper