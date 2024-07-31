June real estate sales in Sharon

Grandview Farm at 234 Gay Street is situated on 28 acres with expansive western views and sunsets. Built as a barn in the 1920’s it has been recently restored and a salt water pool added. In June the property sold for $2,042,500.

SHARON — There were only four sales in Sharon recorded by the town clerk in the month of June ranging in price from $295,000 for a condo on Upper Main Street to $2,042,500 for Grand View Farm. There were 23 single family homes available for sale during June 2024, higher than in 2023 or 2022, but far fewer than the 36 listed in June of 2021. Only transactions with a monetary value are included below while transfers without consideration are excluded. Recorded sales dates typically lag actual closing dates by several days.

Transactions

474-478 Route 7 — Two residential buildings on 29 acres with water front were transferred in a family sale by Michael W. Jones to Samuel W. Jones for $700,000.

4 Upper Main Street, Unit 3 — 2 bedroom/2bath condo sold by Martal Woodhead Trustee to Sandra G. and Peter K. Oliver Trustees for $295,000.

9 Vanishing Brook Lane — 4 bedroom/4 bath home on 4.56 acres sold by Danforth and Elizabeth Newcomb to Garrett W. Thelander for $980,000.

234 Gay Street — 3 bedroom/2 bath restored barn sold by Ana Maria Pimentel and Roderick Hood to Anthony Antonucci and Joanne Mackenzie for $2,042,500.


* Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between June 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024 provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

