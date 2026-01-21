Kent Memorial Library closes for renovation

KENT — It was billed as a “Goodbye Party to the Kent Memorial Library as We Know It.”

On Saturday, Jan. 17, as snow fell steadily, hardy members of the community came out to take a final look at the present-day facility that is now closed for a major renovation project.

While the weather deterred many from coming out for the festivities, those who did were given a detailed presentation by Executive Director Sarah Marshall on how the new facility will look. She exuded excitement that was clearly shared by attendees.

The original brick building will remain, she assured them, but the addition, including connecting to the adjacent former fire house, will provide for an abundance of needed space and the opportunity to expand all types of offerings. The cost is approximately $7.7 million, but Marshall said there’s a possibility it might be a bit lower.

Those in attendance spoke lovingly of the library, which, as it is in many towns, is a focal point. Nicole Dunne, who lived in Kent but recently moved to Warren, spoke of how her family began using the library when she had her first child. “It’s been wonderful the whole time. They really pay attention to the community’s needs. We’re very excited about the addition. It’s been a long time in the making.”

Sarah Marshall, executive director of Kent Memorial Library, cuts the cake at Saturday’s “Goodbye Party,” as the library temporarily closes for a large renovation project. The cake’s inscription reads ‘The library is growing! Ruth Epstein

Carrie Trowbridge and her family are also loyal users of the library. Asked for her thoughts about the renovation, she replied, “It’s going to be a big change.”

But Karina O’Meara has already witnessed changes. Raised in Kent, she has vivid memories of climbing up the steep set of stairs that led to the children’s room. “I remember seeking out Nancy Drew books and viewing such movies as ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ and ‘Bedknobs and Broomsticks.’”

“Going up there was kind of spooky and dark,” O’Meara said. “I had to give myself courage to go up there.”

She also had memories of Thelma Barton, a longtime town and school librarian.

The junior room was part of a past renovation and is now in the rear of the first floor. Administrative offices are up on the second floor, still reached by those steep stairs.

Marshall, in a letter to the community, explained the temporary quarters will be at 10-12 Landmark Lane in the Kent Green.

It is hoped that space will be open some time in February. She listed all the resources that will be housed there, saying, “Basically, we’ll have just about everything we offer at the library, just on a smaller scale.” It is expected the renovation will take about a year. During this time, patrons can use their Kent library card in any library in Connecticut. Information will be posted on the library’s website throughout the project.

Marshall said she’s grateful to all for the community’s understanding “as we face some growing pains.”

“Thanks to everyone who has helped us get to this milestone,” she said. “It’s going to be a wonderful addition to the library and the town we all love.”