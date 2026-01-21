libraries

Kent Memorial Library closes for renovation

Kent Memorial Library closes for renovation

Kent Memorial Library Executive Director Sarah Marshall shows the plans for the renovated library during Saturday’s “Goodbye Party.”

Ruth Epstein

KENT — It was billed as a “Goodbye Party to the Kent Memorial Library as We Know It.”

On Saturday, Jan. 17, as snow fell steadily, hardy members of the community came out to take a final look at the present-day facility that is now closed for a major renovation project.

While the weather deterred many from coming out for the festivities, those who did were given a detailed presentation by Executive Director Sarah Marshall on how the new facility will look. She exuded excitement that was clearly shared by attendees.

The original brick building will remain, she assured them, but the addition, including connecting to the adjacent former fire house, will provide for an abundance of needed space and the opportunity to expand all types of offerings. The cost is approximately $7.7 million, but Marshall said there’s a possibility it might be a bit lower.

Those in attendance spoke lovingly of the library, which, as it is in many towns, is a focal point. Nicole Dunne, who lived in Kent but recently moved to Warren, spoke of how her family began using the library when she had her first child. “It’s been wonderful the whole time. They really pay attention to the community’s needs. We’re very excited about the addition. It’s been a long time in the making.”

Sarah Marshall, executive director of Kent Memorial Library, cuts the cake at Saturday’s “Goodbye Party,” as the library temporarily closes for a large renovation project. The cake’s inscription reads ‘The library is growing!Ruth Epstein

Carrie Trowbridge and her family are also loyal users of the library. Asked for her thoughts about the renovation, she replied, “It’s going to be a big change.”

But Karina O’Meara has already witnessed changes. Raised in Kent, she has vivid memories of climbing up the steep set of stairs that led to the children’s room. “I remember seeking out Nancy Drew books and viewing such movies as ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ and ‘Bedknobs and Broomsticks.’”

“Going up there was kind of spooky and dark,” O’Meara said. “I had to give myself courage to go up there.”

She also had memories of Thelma Barton, a longtime town and school librarian.

The junior room was part of a past renovation and is now in the rear of the first floor. Administrative offices are up on the second floor, still reached by those steep stairs.

Marshall, in a letter to the community, explained the temporary quarters will be at 10-12 Landmark Lane in the Kent Green.

It is hoped that space will be open some time in February. She listed all the resources that will be housed there, saying, “Basically, we’ll have just about everything we offer at the library, just on a smaller scale.” It is expected the renovation will take about a year. During this time, patrons can use their Kent library card in any library in Connecticut. Information will be posted on the library’s website throughout the project.

Marshall said she’s grateful to all for the community’s understanding “as we face some growing pains.”

“Thanks to everyone who has helped us get to this milestone,” she said. “It’s going to be a wonderful addition to the library and the town we all love.”

libraries

Latest News

Stissing Center announces expansive 2026 season

Stissing Center announces expansive 2026 season
The opening of the 2026 season at The Stissing Center on Jan. 31 will feature Grammy winner Rosanne Cash(pictured with John Leventhal).
Vivian Wang

There’s something for everyone at the Stissing Center for Arts & Culture, the welcoming nonprofit performing arts space in the heart of Pine Plains, New York. The center’s adventurous 2026 season is designed to appeal to all audiences, with a curated mix of local and visiting artists working across a range of disciplines, from bluegrass to Beethoven, from Bollywood to burlesque.

The season opens Saturday, Jan. 31, with Spark!, a multimedia concert that will also preview the center’s fifth year of presenting performances that inspire, entertain and connect the community. Spark! features Grammy Award-winning Rosanne Cash, one of the country’s preeminent singer-songwriters, whose artistry bridges country, folk and rock with a distinctly literary strain of American songwriting.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

American Mural Project names new executive director

American Mural Project names new executive director

Jennifer Chrein is the new executive director of the American Mural Project.

Provided

When Jennifer Chrein first stepped inside the cavernous mill building on Whiting Street in Winsted and looked up at the towering figures of the American Mural Project, she had no idea what she was walking into.

“I had been invited by a friend to attend an event in May 2024,” Chrein recalled. That friend, she said, had a ticket they couldn’t use and thought she’d enjoy it. “I didn’t know anything about AMP. I didn’t Google it — nothing.”

Keep ReadingShow less
people

Stanfordville author debuts children’s book inspired by real-life horse

Stanfordville author debuts children’s book inspired by real-life horse

Author Karen Belove and her horse, Sally, the inspiration for the titular character of her debut children’s book.

Provided

Karen Belove, of Stanfordville, said her first children’s book wrote itself one day after more than a decade of thinking about it.

Belove’s debut book, “Cotton Candy Sally Finds a Home,” is a heartfelt tale about the trials of youth and horse training. It follows Cotton Candy Sally, a horse born in Iowa and later sold to a facility in New York City, and a young girl named Kara as she navigates adolescence and the death of a parent.

Keep ReadingShow less
author profile

‘Conversant’ opens at Troutbeck

‘Conversant’ opens at Troutbeck
Natalia Zukerman

Visitors gathered at Troutbeck in Amenia for the opening of “Conversant” on Friday, Jan. 16, a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist E.E. Kono, presented in collaboration with the Wassaic Project. Kono, an alumna of the Wassaic Project’s Winter Residency program, created a series of luminous egg tempera paintings inspired by Troutbeck’s landscape, history and legacy as a site of social and intellectual exchange. The works incorporate silverpoint, locally sourced pigments and recurring clematis motifs, referencing the estate’s history as a gathering place for artists, thinkers and social reformers. The exhibition will end with an artist talk on April 19.

Natalia Zukerman

exhibit