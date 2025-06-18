Legal Notices - June 19, 2025

Invitation to Bid - LVT Flooring Replacement Project

The Region One Board of Education, located at 246 Warren Turnpike Road, Falls Village, CT 06031 invites bids on a Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Flooring Replacement Project at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Signed and sealed bids will be received by Sam Herrick - Business Manager of Region One, and Sara Woloszyn - Executive Assistant to the Business Manager, at 246 Warren Turnpike Road, Falls Village, CT 06031. All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing the full name and address of the bidder, plainly marked HVRHS LVT Flooring Replacement Project. Bids must be submitted by Monday, July 7, 2025 at 1:00 p.m, at which time bids received will be opened publicly and read aloud. Bid terms and conditions, along with the “Official Bid Form” may be obtained online at www.region1schools.org . The Region One Board of Education reserves the full and unqualified right to award the bid; waive any and all bid conditions and formalities; award the bid to other than the lowest bidder; award the bid to other than the bidders; reject any and all bids received; or divide the reward should they deem any of the foregoing to be in the best interest of the school district.

Dated at Falls Village, CT, this nineteenth day of June, 2025.

Invitation to Bid - HVRHS Ag-Ed Air Conditioning Project

The Region One Board of Education, located at 246 Warren Turnpike Road, Falls Village, CT 06031 invites bids on an Air Conditioning Project in the Ag-Ed Department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Signed and sealed bids will be received by Sam Herrick - Business Manager of Region One, and Sara Woloszyn - Executive Assistant to the Business Manager, at 246 Warren Turnpike Road, Falls Village, CT 06031. All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing the full name and address of the bidder, plainly marked HVRHS Ag-Ed Air Conditioning Project. Bids must be submitted by Monday, July 7, 2025 at 1:00 p.m, at which time bids received will be opened publicly and read aloud. Bid terms and conditions, along with the “Official Bid Form” may be obtained online at www.region1schools.org . The Region One Board of Education reserves the full and unqualified right to award the bid; waive any and all bid conditions and formalities; award the bid to other than the lowest bidder; award the bid to other than the bidders; reject any and all bids received; or divide the reward should they deem any of the foregoing to be in the best interest of the school district.

Dated at Falls Village, CT, this nineteenth day of June, 2025.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

CHARLES COLLINS

Late of Massachusetts

AKA Charles H. Collins

(25-00214)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 5, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Anne C. Childs

c/o Ronald Angelo Soccoli

Brenner, Saltzman & Wallman LLP, 271 Whitney Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

TAX COLLECTOR TOWN OF

SALISBURY CT

LEGAL NOTICE

The taxpayers of the Town of Salisbury are hereby notified that I have received the Warrant and the Rate Bill to collect taxes on the Grand List of October 1, 2024 with a levy of 11.00 Mills. Said taxes become due on July 1, 2025. If said Real Estate and Personal Property tax is over $100.00, it is payable in four installments due: July 1, 2025, October 1, 2025, January 1, 2026, April 1, 2026. Motor Vehicle tax shall be paid in one installment due: July 1, 2025. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 1, 2025. If said Real Estate, Personal Property and Motor Vehicle taxes are not paid on or before August 1, 2025 interest at the rate of 1.5% (18% annually) will apply. The minimum interest charge is $2.00. Taxes can be paid by mail addressed to: Tax Collector, PO Box 338, Salisbury CT 06068. WPCA Sewer use fees for the year July 1, 2025 are also due and payable on August 1, 2025. Tax office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9am-4pm. There is a drop box in the vestibule of the Town Hall open 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday and a 24 hour drop box on the Factory Street back side of the Town Hall. Please check salisburyct.us for additional credit card payment information. FAILURE TO RECEIVE A BILL DOES NOT INVALIDATE THE TAX OR THE INTEREST. Please contact the Tax Collector’s Office 860 435-5189 or taxcollector@salisburyct.us if you do not receive a bill or have questions. Dated this 5th day of June 2025.

Jean F. Bell, CCMC Tax Collector Salisbury,

CT 06068

06-19-25

07-03-25

TAX COLLECTOR’S NOTICE, TOWN OF CANAAN

Pursuant to Sec. 12-145 of the Connecticut statutes, the undersigned Tax Collector of the Town of Canaan gives notice that she will be ready to receive Motor Vehicle taxes and the first installment of Real Estate & Personal Property taxes due July 1, 2025 at the Tax Collector’s office in the Canaan Town Hall, 108 Main St, Falls Village, CT on Monday’s & Wednesdays 9am-12pm. Payments must be received or postmarked by August 1, 2025 to avoid interest.

All taxes remaining unpaid after August 1, 2025 will be charged interest from July 1, 2025 at the rate of 1.5% for each month elapsing from the due date of the delinquent tax to the date of payment, with a minimum interest charge of $2.00. Sec. 12-146

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of his/her responsibility for the payment of taxes or delinquent charges. Sec. 12-130.

Rebecca M Juchert-Derungs, Tax Collector, CCMC

06-19-25

07-03-25

