Legal Notices - October 13, 2026

Legal Notice
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0334 by Sarah March for parking flexibility associated with change of use to spa at 19 Main Street, Salisbury, Map 54, Lot 06 per Section 703.7 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The owner of the property is Salisbury Center LLC. The hearing will be held on Monday, October 19, 2026 at or after 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary
10-08-26
10-15-26
Legal Notice
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0333 by owner Town of Salisbury for Establishment of Municipal Use in existing building and Site Plan Application associated with Train Station Building Relocation in the Ethan Allen Street Right of Way near the intersection with Holley Street, per Section 205.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The building is sometimes referred to as 7 Ethan Allen Street. The hearing will be held on Monday, October 19, 2026 at or after 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary
10-08-26
10-15-26
Legal Notice
NOTICE: The Town of Canaan (Falls Village) will hold a voter registration session on Friday, October 16, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Registrars of Voters Office, Town Hall, 108 Main Street, Falls Village, CT 06031. This session is for individuals seeking admission to the voter registry. Democrat Registrar Patti Fife Republican Registrar Susan Kelsey 860-824-0707 x 17 registrar@ canaanfallsvillage.org
10-15-26
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 5, 2026: Approved - Special Permit Application #2026-0331 by owner Olaf Olsen, for an apartment in an existing barn in accordance with Section 208 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's Map 57 as Lot 09 and is located at 52 East Main Street, Salisbury. Approved - Special Permit Application #2026-0328 by Patrick Mulberry, for establishment of a single family residential use in the Inner Corridor of the Housatonic River Overlay District and the Flood Plain Overlay District, with associated site work, in accordance with Sections 401 and 402 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's Map 04 as Lot 31-1 and is located at 11 Route 7, Lakeville. The owner of the property is Delbert L Auray Jr. Approved - Regulation Amendment application #2026-0332 to amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations, including modification to Articles 1,2,3,7, and the Appendix (Glossary of Defined Terms). Edits include a new section 104 governing a temporary moratorium on hotels in residential zones. Other changes pertain to statutory requirements and minor edits for clarity and to account for best practices. The regulation amendment was approved with an effective date of Monday November 2, 2026. Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 8-8. Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary
10-15-26
NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF
Huntington Williams
Late of West Cornwall (26-00389)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated September 23, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Philip C. Williams c/o Kevin F Nelligan The Law Offices of Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC 194 Ashley Fls Rd PO Box 776 Canaan, CT 06018 Jordan Bergs Clerk
10-15-26